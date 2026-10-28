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vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦's avatar
vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦
2h

I will bet folding money that Trump and his greasy family flee to Russia when they are finally kicked to the curb and the subpeonas start flying

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josephebacon
2h

Awwwwwwwwww...

Katie Zacharia reveals she's been disowned by her own family due to loyalty to Trump

https://bsky.app/profile/trumprussiaties.bsky.social/post/3myumpj4wt22d

What a bummer...

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