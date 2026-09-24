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Wonkette

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
3h

OT: https://bsky.app/profile/thetnholler.bsky.social/post/3mwbw444xsc2e

⚡️JUST NOW: MASS UN WALKOUT ON NETANYAHU

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Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE
4h

Nobody gets to sniff my ballots until they buy me a nice dinner first. Or they give me a few months of weed or something.

Clark Monster Kissy Face is being a cuddle buddy.

https://substack.com/profile/16884722-hamilton-and-the-crew-team-algae/note/c-344955168?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=a1wc2

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