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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Aw, pumping chompin' hed gif pals: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/punkin-crunchin

And here's your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e8d3996f-50e7-421c-a7f7-53a56578b0a8

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Good ad, Woody. Uh, I mean Exxon. I feel much loved.

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