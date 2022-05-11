Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Elections Manager Gabriel Sterling have remained steadfast Republicans despite their own party turning on them and perhaps actively endangering their lives. The GOP must throw great parties. Meanwhile, former state Rep. Vernon Jones eagerly jumped on the Trump Train in 2020, endorsing President Klan Robe and even crowd surfing on a wave of COVID-19 during a packed Trump rally.

Donald Trump lost Georgia like a loser who loses states Republican presidential candidates have carried since 1996. Jones sold his soul for a spot on a losing team, but he didn’t try to sneak back to the cookout. He even officially became a Republican on January 6.

Jones has spent the past couple years promoting Trump's Big Lie and attacking Democratic women of color. He’s currently running to fill the House seat GOP Rep. Jody Hice is vacating (Hice is challenging Raffensperger in the GOP primary). Jones has branded himself the "Black Donald Trump,” which is technically Morris Day — at least 30 years ago when a self-respecting Black man would actually make the comparison. Back then, it was about having Trump’s apparent wealth and glamorous lifestyle. Jones has neither. He’s just an asshole, like his new daddy.

Monday, Jones laid out a detailed plan to address immigration and the GOP-declared “crisis” at the border. Just kidding — he actually just tweeted this repulsive garbage: “Every illegal must go. EVERY. I’ll round ‘em up myself. And send [Rep. Ilhan Omar] and [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] with them — at no extra charge. Just reimburse me for gas, Joe Biden."

Every illegal must go. EVERY. I’ll round em up myself. And send @IlhanMN and @AOC with them - at no extra charge. Just reimburse me for gas, @JoeBiden.pic.twitter.com/MQ0MaC49yt — Vernon Jones For Congress (@Vernon Jones For Congress) 1652141985

Yeah, Jones is a real tough guy in his cowboy hat, all set to “round up” undocumented immigrants, or at least pose for a photo next to angry white men toting assault rifles. Jones is pointing his finger at us, like he’s a xenophobic Uncle Sam who wants YOU to stay out of his country.

So, once again, we must remind everyone that Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are US citizens, who Republicans can’t just forcibly deport because they’re liberal women of color. However, who knows what the Alito Supreme Court might decide? Jones isn’t even an original bigot. This is a bad cover of one of Trump’s greatest racist hits.

In 2019, Trump declared that Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley had no right to tell “the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on Earth, how our government is to be run.” Not only do these women have this right as US citizens, but they’re elected officials, so it’s actually their job.

Trump went on to say, "Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came?" Wait ... from which they came ? I wonder if Stephen Miller wrote this rant. By the way, this is the sort of quality racist content that Elon Musk has promised to return to Twitter.

These women are as American as Trump — moreso, if we consider basic respect for democracy as a requirement for citizenship.

Last month, Jones appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast and performed a 1990s-era anti-LGBTQ screed. He has very little new material.

"I don't know what you are unless you tell me what you are if you're gay, but when I walk into that room, you can tell that I'm Black," Jones said. "I'm Black from cradle to grave. Let's not get that confused, but they can actually change."



Jones also claimed that people can "go from being straight to being gay to being transgender and all these other genders." He added, "But when you're Black, I don't have a choice. When did gays come over here on ships?”

They came here with Black people, you moron. Queer Black people exist.

Vernon Jones is terrible. I don’t know what we got in the trade, but we’re better off that he’s a Republican now.

