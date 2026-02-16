Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
1h

If Democrats need to filibuster the SAVE ACT they should read the Epstein files into the record. There’s enough material there to keep them busy till 2030.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Craig Nixon's avatar
Craig Nixon
1h

𝑆𝑢𝑏𝑠𝑐𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑊𝑜𝑛𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒, 𝑤𝑒’𝑟𝑒 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛’𝑡 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐸𝑝𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑖𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡𝑦 𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑙𝑠.

OK, Legum is the winner today.

Reply
Share
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture