Hey everybody, join me, Shy, and Ziggy Wiggy THIS SATURDAY, in CLEVELAND, OHIO! Aug. 16, 1 p.m. at the Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. I’m buying!

If Radley Balko wants to take the time to point out, one by one, all of Trump’s Reichstag Fire “DC crime” lies, I’ll take the time to link to him. (Balko) And since he linked it and it’s good, here’s the Red State Murder Crisis! Why yes, it is from the radical centrists at … (Third Way)

FOUND THE CRIME: “I DID IT. I THREW A SANDWICH,” says the … hero. (Charging doc)

To refresh your memory or if you missed it, here is my new drunk white bro boyfriend:

I love my new drunk white bro boyfriend very much.

When you put it like that, 18-year-old ICE goons doesn’t sound great. (The Bulwark)

I don’t get it. This New York Post story clearly, multiple times including in the hed, explains that the victims of this New Mexico Republican’s shooting spree (he was just sentenced) were Democrats? And then it also mentions the assassinations of the Hortmans in Minnesota and the bomb at Josh Shapiro’s governor’s mansion? What’s going on here? What are they trying to pull over on me? (New York Post)

Sure, yes, of course, Russia and the US “have discussed” a Russian occupation of Ukraine that mirrors “how Israel occupies the West Bank,” like, as a good thing. *Goes and lies down on the floor to cry.* (The Times)

Does your gay marriage infringe on the rights of Christians to oppress you? Maybe! We may or may not find out. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

If Democrats are accusing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of using flood relief funds to extort them, I’d say the answer is FUCKING OBVIOUSLY, YES. (Gift link Houston Chron) Meanwhile where’s the FEMA money??? Oh, I think you know. (Also gift link HC)

Fine, here’s one more Chron: The Starr County, Texas, prosecutor who charged a woman with murder even though aborting her fetus wasn’t against the law, and the abortion he paid for decades ago while having an affair with two sisters. o.O (Gift link Chron again!)

More Uvalde records and videos? Fuck no, thank you. (AP)

Not even reading this right now. Maybe I’ll read it with you, when it is tomorrow or for you, “today”! How much, in numbers, is Trump profiting off the presidency? How much you got? (New Yorker)

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut is not having anymore. He’s not doing unanimous consent. He’s not okaying anything. (The Fucking News)

MINNEAPOLIS FRIENDS! If you have not already heard, you are DRINKING LIBERALLY in honor of the Hortmans and the Hoffmans, TONIGHT. 7 p.m., at the 331 Club in Northeast Minneapolis, 331 - 13th Avenue N.E. Please give everyone (and yourselves!) love from us. (Living Liberally)

What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!

