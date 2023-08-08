At this point in history, it’s hard to put anything past Fox News when it comes to the bullshit peddling. Almost anything. Because I have to admit that I was somewhat taken aback to discover a column on the site from someone flat out saying that not only are angels and demons actual, real, literal beings, but that perhaps, when people think they see aliens or UFOs or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), they are actually seeing angels and demons fighting it out, “Supernatural”-style.

The author is Robert Maginnis, whose bio states that he is retired US Army officer and the author of nine books, the most recent is Kings of the East: China’s Plan to Eliminate America and Impose a Communist World Order.

So clearly he’s a very reasonable and grounded person.

Via Fox:

Historian Josephus wrote of a mysterious spectacle that occurred over Israel in A.D. 70. “Chariots and troops of soldiers in their armour were seen running about among the clouds,” wrote Josephus. There were numerous such events around the entire country as “armed battalions hurtling through the clouds” and with “great noise” causing “quakes.” There are many other recorded events of unexplained UAPS over the past millennia. I don’t dismiss the possibility we are being visited by aliens. Further, I’m quite aware there are things my five senses (sight, smell, touch, taste and hearing) can’t understand, and they may be real like radio waves. For example, I believe there is a very real spiritual domain beyond our senses. You can call them aliens, angels, demons or other.

You can even call them Al.

I will be the first to admit that I am not exactly a religious scholar, but why would any of those things be interchangeable?

Jews and Christians will recall in 2 Kings 2:11 that Elijah went up into heaven like a whirlwind aboard a chariot pulled by horses of fire. Was that a UAP?

Is this something people think literally happened? Why were the horses made of fire? Just for a little extra razzle dazzle? God was feeling showy that day? Are horses made of fire a regular feature in the Bible or was this a one time thing? I have many questions.

I guess you could say that it was an unidentified anomalous phenomena in a general sense, but that wouldn’t mean that the fire horses were from another planet full of fire horses. Though that would actually be pretty cool.

Years ago, evangelist Billy Graham wrote a book, “Angels: God’s Secret Agents,” in which he chronicled many first-hand accounts of angels interacting with humans. A search of Amazon’s website finds many books testifying to the reality of angelic beings.

As the proud owner of many books providing absolutely irrefutable proof that a wide variety of people are the real Anastasia or Alexei Romanov, I can tell you for a fact that writing something in a book means that it is absolutely 100 percent true.

Certainly, people of many faiths understand God’s nemesis, Satan, is very real and his army of demons are not to be dismissed. […] Today, Satan’s demonic army is very active. They manifest themselves through various practices such as divination, witchcraft, channeling and wizardry (Deuteronomy 18:10-12). They deceive, attack the human mind with the intent of control, and they leverage power to take captive people, especially the prominent.

Is he perhaps confusing Satan’s Army with Dumbledore’s? Because they sound very similar and equally fictional.

Whether aliens are probing Earth or are already among us is yet to be officially confirmed. What’s not in doubt for many of us is the spiritual battle between the forces of God and Satan, which is intensifying. In fact, the challenges we face today - pandemics, natural disasters, out of control crime, wars and more – are likely influenced by the spirit world, which is leading us to the prophetic end times, and might manifest itself as a spike in UAP sightings.

Well, that just seems true.