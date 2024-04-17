Fox News is blaring this on Twitter right now, and on its website:

Well, they’re not wrong! Except one thing: the GOP is wrecked and done for already. It’s nothing but a permanent parasite inside Donald Trump’s anal cavity, the exact kind of insurgent, insurrectionist domestic threat officials’ oaths of office speak of.

But let’s not get sidetracksies! Because all the people we hate the most are fighting.

The article, written by some interchangeable Fox News windsock named Liz Peek, isn’t particularly interesting. She’s not taking a bold stand. And while she calls Greene an idiot who believes all kinds of wacky bullshit, it’s clear Peek herself believes just as many delusional Republican conspiracy theories. For instance:

She blabs out weird conspiracy theories about how Ukraine’s corruption is why Hunter Biden was so “richly employed” there.

She has clearly and ignorantly drunk the Kool-Aid, repeating hilarious idiot lies about Hillary Clinton’s Deep State BFFs using FISA to spy on Donald Trump’s campaign.

She thinks empowering unions “trampl[es] the rights” of people who choose not to join. (And they say Republicans don’t care about the least of these!)

She thinks Kevin McCarthy was popular. LMAO.

So she’s ripshit crazy.

And that’s why this op-ed matters. This isn’t Adam Kinzinger or some other never-Trumper writing a contrarian article at Fox News. This is an in-house hit job against MTG and her Jewish Space Lasers.

This week, equally insane GOP Rep. Thomas Massie announced that he would be joining MTG’s cannibalistic crusade against weak sad loser extremist Speaker Mike Johnson, co-sponsoring her Motion To Vacate, which would send Republicans right into the same tailspin they were in when Matt Gaetz and a few other Republican dingleberries from the House Republican cloakroom floor decided to oust Kevin McCarthy.

There is absolutely no reason to believe it would go any better for Republicans than it did last time. If anything, the caucus is more syphilis-brained, incompetent and out of control than before.

When Massie dropped his little turd, Republicans jeered and booed him. “It’s a clusterfuck,” said one person. “We are screwed,” said another.

They’re threatening to do this, of course, over Ukraine aid, because some Republicans want Vladimir Putin to win, because they’re on the side of the genocidal dictator. Fuck whatever else they say about it — “border” blah blah giant wanking jackoff motion dot gif. They’re Putin’s boys and girls, plain and simple.

But look! Movement on Ukraine aid!

Politico’s Olivia Beavers reports today that Johnson just sent a message saying to members that the House Rules Committee would be putting up today the text of three (3) bills: one for Israel, one for Ukraine, and one relating to “indo-Pacific,” AKA Taiwan. (Plus a fourth one, involving some other stuff.) (And a fifth one, about BORDERRRRRR.) Here is some more info about what’s in the bills.

The Ukraine one, of course, involves “loan structure,” because Republicans can’t just help Ukraine because it’s the right thing to do. Plus, that’s what Trump ordered. But reportedly it’ll be $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, $9 billion for humanitarian aid for Gaza, and more.

Johnson says they’re going to vote on these Saturday. This is not what leadership looks like, but it’s what it looks like when weak, unqualified hacks are forced into a corner to do their best impression of leadership.

But he’s doing it. And he’s going to need Democratic help, both on getting the Ukraine aid passed and very likely on keeping his speakership. Greg Sargent refers to this as his “move to shiv Marjorie Taylor Greene.” Clearly Fox News was teed up to help.

We’ll see what the CrossFit neanderthal and her new pal from the set of Deliverance do about it.

[Fox News]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?