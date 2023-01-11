Republicans have a love-hate relationship with China. They frequently hype up "communist China" as the greatest threat to US democracy — far more so than innocent angel/dictator Vladimir Putin's Russia. However, they also just as regularly compare the US government and society in general less favorably to China.

Specifically, rightwingers insist that all this newfangled American "wokeness" and "inclusivity" puts us at a disadvantage against big, bad China. Last year, Sen. Ted Cruz suggested China was laughing at us because a CIA recruitment video was too "inclusive." China probably finds it more amusing that we have senators like Ted Cruz.

Monday, the day after a fascist riot in Brazil, Fox News reacted in horror because M&Ms launched a limited edition candy pack — but despite Fox News's chyron up there, it is not in fact "female-only." No genital police will be standing by the checkout ensuring no boys allowed. That's red states and sports in schools. Instead, the riot grrrl package simply features female M&M'S Purple, Brown and Green. They appear upside-down on the package — to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.”

Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer for Mars Wrigley North America, explained, "The M&M’S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong."

Oh no, she said "belong," which is as damningly woke as "inclusive." We might as well start speaking Chinese. Seriously, though, Martha MacCallum went on an epic rant about the Barnard College M&M'S.

“If this is what you need for validation, an M&M that is the color that you think is associated with feminism, then I’m worried about you,” MacCallum said. “I think that makes China say, ‘Oh, good, keep focusing on that. Keep focusing on giving people their own color M&M’S while we take over all of the mineral deposits in the entire world.’”

When Republicans claim "diversity training" and an overall obsession with "pronouns" somehow jeopardize military readiness, their argument is bigoted and offensive, but what MacCallum's slinging here is just high-fructose goofy. Does she really think China has people assigned to decadent American candy trends? "No change in Snickers this week, but M&M'S now offer all-girl packages. Yes, we think it's time to strike."



One of MacCallum's "Outnumbered" panelists claimed M&Ms had somehow stripped people of "agency" because they took the heels of the green lady M&M, who is now apparently romantically involved with the brainy brown lady M&M. They are perhaps reading a political agenda into M&M'S attempting to reach a diverse audience.

Rightwingers often tell on themselves when they imply that true freedom is a liability. Russia and China are therefore "stronger" than a "weak" US where people are free to express themselves.

MacCallum doesn't even seem to grasp basic capitalism. "Choice" and, yes, "diversity" are hallmarks of a free market economy. A repressive communist regime probably only offers BRAND X GENDERLESS CHOCOLATE SNACK, but I don't think that we're unable to compete because of our seemingly limitless candy options.

The lady M&M packages come in either milk chocolate, peanut putter, or peanut, and a portion of the profits will reportedly go to organizations that are “uplifting and empowering women." This includes She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle, which are both nonprofit organizations that support women in the music industry.

Is this a silly publicity stunt that lets consumers feel like they're doing something positive while raising their blood-sugar level? Probably. But it's still more constructive than whatever Fox News thinks it contributes to society.

