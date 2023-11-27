The fascist propaganda was strong on Fox News this weekend, because obviously. Gotta keep the rubes grunting mad and rage-shitting their turkey-eatin’ trousers.

And that is why Fox contributor Charlie Hurt can be seen below babbling last Friday about Vice President Kamala Harris tweeting a totally normal Thanksgiving pic with her husband and her gas stove.

(CONTEXT: Murdoch-owned outfits are still doing that thing with the fake gas stove story where they regurgitate bullshit into each other’s assholes and pretend it means “people are talking about” a thing. Therefore Harris is getting “roasted,” says the New York Post, and the Fox News chyron says Harris is getting “burned,” because a couple of paste-eating mouthbreathers on Twitter saw the tweet and were like HONK HONK GAS STOVE DURRRR DURRRRRRR.)

(MORE CONTEXT: Nobody is actually coming for your gas stove, which the New York Post is essentially forced to admit if you read far enough down into the article, into the paragraphs none of their regular readers have ever seen. Literally nobody has proposed banning them. Not one person has ever been denied the right to buy one. It’s nothing. It’s all made up to keep the stupidest white people God ever expelled from Heaven furiously snarling their dentures at clouds.)

Watch the Fox idiot have his meltdown while the Fox News anchor who’s paid to be this stupid earns her salary:

HURT: So it’s so funny that people, they saw that, her tweet, they saw her stove. They rightly heckled and mocked her and made fun of her and ridiculed her …

“Rightly.” As if it’s a normal thing that socially well-adjusted people who are not lunatics spent their holiday weekend doing.

HURT: and then all of the Democrats got freaked out and jumped online and said, “Oh no, wait a minute, they don’t want to take away the gas stoves. That’s misinformation.”

Because you’re all goddamned fucking morons.

HURT: “No, they DO want to take away the gas stoves and, in fact, they are taking away the gas stoves in any of the places where they control things!”

Literally not happening anywhere, and if you believe this, congratulations, you are Fox News’s target market.

The extraneous Fox News anchor chimed in right on cue and asked why Democrats want to take away gas stoves. Hurt responded:

HURT: “They hate us, they hate humans, they hate joyfulness, they hate pies, they hate good food.”

They hate pie.

HURT: “They hate. They want us all to be miserable. They want us to suffer, because if we’re not suffering, we’re making things, we’re creating things, we’re joyful, we’re doing wonderful things, everybody’s happy, and that drives them crazy because they’re all miserable. They want all of America to be as miserable and unhappy and unloved as they are, and we’re just not gonna go along with it!”

So much coping and projection in there.

We guess when your viewing audience is full of seething old white people whose grown children didn’t come home for Thanksgiving and haven’t called and may never call again, that’s what you put on the air.

THEY hate US because WE’RE SO HAPPY!

YOU are not MISERABLE and UNLOVED!

THEY are MISERABLE and UNLOVED!

THEY do not even like PIE!

Again, all that came out of this tweet:

Totally normal, this histrionic conniption Fox News and its associated dipshits had.

Hope y’all all had a nice holiday if you celebrated.

You probably didn’t, though, because you hate pie and joy.

The end.

[video via Acyn]

