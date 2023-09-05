Will Cain is one of the white men on Fox News. No, not the stinky, greasy one who doesn’t wash his hands. That’s the one on the right in the pic above. Will Cain is the one on the left.

This weekend on “Fox & Friends” he dropped a barnburner of a white man rant about how upset it makes him when people politicize tragedies politically, by trying to suggest ways to prevent those tragedies in the future. Don’t people understand that if kids get mass-shot during record-breaking hurricanes and wildfires, that’s just God’s will?

What kinds of political comments is he so mad at? Dunno. Maybe like when people perversely suggest that if only we didn’t let people buy semi-automatic weapons at gas stations, then maybe people wouldn’t use the semi-automatic weapons they just bought at the gas station to shoot up schools.

Can’t they see that if somebody just shot up a school, it’s too soon to talk about preventing somebody else from doing next week’s school shooting? Can’t they see that we’re still cleaning up the wreckage from today’s fireball hurricane, and that this is no time to talk about ways to try to avoid tomorrow’s fireball hurricane?

Cain tweeted his rant as if he had somehow spoken with righteous fury, as opposed to just stomped his little shitboy feet around because he was grrr so mad at Joe Biden touring the wreckage of Hurricane Idalia.

“Sick and tired of politicians standing on the bodies of kids or on burnt ground to pimp their politics. Climbed on the soapbox this morning. Sorry.” OK, little buddy, sure thing.

Here’s the video, see if you can tell what he’s so upset about:

CAIN: I’m sick and tired of politicians standing on the graves of dead children in the case of school […] shootings or natural disasters where towns are burnt to the ground or destroyed by hurricanes and using it as a moment to ghoul and pimp for their politics.

“Ghoul and pimp.”

CAIN: It is beyond grotesque to land into a disaster zone where people have been destroyed. And to say, ‘You know what should be the solution here? You know what the problem is? You haven’t given me enough power.’

Joe Biden is always saying that.

Cain was responding, we guess, to whatever Biden said in Florida, and comments he made last week that “I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore.” (The Fox News chyron alludes to that.) We have been trying to find reporting on Biden standing athwart the devastation and demanding to be treated as the Great And All Powerful One, but we didn’t find it, so let’s assume Will Cain is shitting his pants for nothing, like a typical conservative white guy. (Here’s a local news report on Biden’s visit. See if you can find what he’s so upset about.)

CAIN: Your climate science — no, your climate change Chicken Little has turned into a religion. It’s not to say there’s not science in some of these elements to discuss, but you turned it into a religion.

Will Cain only likes the science parts of climate change, not the religious parts.

CAIN: And you’re the same people that can’t sound alarm in Lahaina, and you’re asking us to give you the power and money it turn over to you the global thermostat.

HEEEENNNGGH?

Those are words. They are not words that make sense to people whose brains aren’t permanently hooked up to receive their daily servings of brain herpes from Fox News, but they are words.

CAIN: I’m sorry but you don’t have the competency to run anything much less to stand in these moments of destruction and say the real problem is here you haven’t given me enough power.

No but really, did Biden say that? Again, it would be weird if he had said that. We don’t think he said that, though.

JoeMyGod collected a bunch of examples of times Will Cain has been a monumental fucking idiot.

Once he very clearly suggested that Disney is making the kids LGBTQ+.

He’s literally so stupid that he said and tweeted that “Nixon was right. ‘When the president does it, it’s not illegal.’ ” He added, “Most specifically when it comes to classified documents.” He may not have all his historical Nixon facts exactly in order there.

He totally thinks it’s fine if Donald Trump stole the nuclear codes.

Oh, and he once called vaccinating kids against Covid “child abuse.”

He says these things on national TV right there where people can hear him. And he’s super angry at Supreme Leader Joe Biden declaring himself dictator for life every time there’s a natural disaster.

Or whatever he’s upset about, not sure, meh fuck it.

