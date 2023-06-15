Yesterday, Fox News sent a tweet that, even by its vile, low-class standards, was a real doozy:

The tweet and the headline blasted: "White House flew controversial new transgender flag that promotes grooming and pedophilia, critics say." That "critics say" was doing a lot of hard work, considering how the only "critics" saying that are America's unhinged anti-LGBTQ+ Nazis. We also love how they stuffed that "critics say" down at the end, so most people would simply see them accusing the White House of promoting grooming and pedophilia. Hitler's ad guys would be impressed.

The tweet has been deleted, of course, and the headline has been changed. Now it says, "White House flew controversial new transgender flag that troubles some critics in the gay community," which is still incredibly misleading. First of all it's not a "transgender flag." Basic fact-checking continues not to be a trend running rampant in Fox News HQ, obviously.

Also, the "critics in the gay community" it references are the deranged Gays Against Groomers freakshows, which is not a real gay group, but rather a QAnon-promoting far-right MAGA trash group created to make it look like there are even people in the LGBTQ+ community who are joining the American Nazi crusade against trans people and so-called "groomers." It's similar to when right-wingers trot out their Black friends who conveniently also excuse white supremacy. It's one of the oldest right-wing tricks in the book.



"The flag represents to us an ideology, a political statement of indoctrinating kids and trans kids and pushing kids to sterilize and mutilate themselves," Jaimee Michell, the lesbian founder of Gays Against Groomers, told Fox News Digital.

So that there is some fascist garbage wrapped up in a pack of easily disproven lies.

The article says "some [are] even saying that in their opinion, it appears to reference a cult of pedophilia." It calls the flag a "mysterious and divisive new symbol of pride." (It's called the Progress Pride flag and it was created in 2018. Not that "new.")

The article says, "Some critics charge that the new design actually glorifies pedophilia at a time when children are being sexualized in public schools and elsewhere against the wishes of their parents." Of course it's a Christian fascist propaganda lie that "children are being sexualized in public schools ... against the wishes of their parents." What they're really saying is that kids are finding out that LGBTQ+ people exist at school and that if they are LGBTQ+ themselves, it's OK. This interferes with the hate indoctrination and grooming fundamentalist Christian parents are doing at home.

Obviously this is all part of the coordinated right-wing attack on Pride celebrations at the White House.

It was quickly pointed out that this very same flag, which Fox News claimed promoted pedophilia and grooming, critics say , is featured in Fox News's 2022 corporate responsibility report, linked in the tweet below:

“Left: Fox News claiming the pride flag the White House used promotes pedophilia. Right: Fox’s parent company promoting its inclusiveness in 2022 by wrapping its corporate logo in the very same flag in a corporate social responsibility report. https://t.co/xhq4Myio5i” — Matthew Gertz (@Matthew Gertz) 1686782827

But that's the Fox News they try to keep under wraps from their viewers, who are mostly clueless that Fox is a real company in a real city, which brags about its inclusivity efforts and environmental initiatives and even stands with Ukraine.

Cynical bastards.

The White House is pissed, quite rightly. First of all, this comes just after Fox News referred to President Joe Biden as a "wannabe dictator" who had his "political rival arrested" in a chyron, something Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to yesterday. (Oh boy, Fox News did not seem to like that! ) White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates has taken the lead on this one, going off on Fox for the flag story yesterday in response to the original deleted tweet.

“Proof: ” — Andrew Bates (@Andrew Bates) 1686767841

Text:



. @FoxNews is characteristically lying through their teeth. Please see Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network. Fox never even communicated the malicious and discredited foundation of this article to the White House. Then they lie about whether we responded at all.

Now the headline is changed, but it's all still garbage, and people are paying attention. And the White House is still pissed. Bates this morning:

“Will @FoxNews retract their dishonest story, or will they release a statement condemning themselves for using the same flag last year? @CNN: "Fox Corporation's own logo had been wrapped in the very same pride flag last year." https://t.co/G3l7j5MG1Z” — Andrew Bates (@Andrew Bates) 1686825938

Text:

Will @FoxNewsretract their dishonest story, or will they release a statement condemning themselves for using the same flag last year? @CNN : "Fox Corporation's own logo had been wrapped in the very same pride flag last year."

Fox News has been gay- and trans-bashing this administration like a closet case scared somebody will find out its secret from the get-go, especially with its bizarro-world attacks on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. They also have a weird kink for taking random stories about the Biden administration and digging for any weird anti-LGBTQ+ angle they can push to their bigoted viewers and readers.

New HIV council members? Did you know some of them worked for Planned Parenthood and other WOKE places? (Should they be hiring from far-right Christian supremacist hate groups instead?)

Biden helping homeless people? Did you know they were doing TRANSGENDER THINGS TO THEM?

You get the idea.

But this is really vile and disgusting and feels like a new low. Literally accusing the Biden administration of promoting pedophilia and "grooming," and inciting anti-LGBTQ+ hatred in the process.

Tucker Carlson may be fired, but he casts a shadow.

