Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the DOJ would be working with the FBI and local leadership across the country to deal with people threatening local school board members. This was a response to a letter from the National School Boards Association last week detailing multiple incidents of threats, harassment, and violence against school board members and asking President Joe Biden to do something about it.

While one would think that this would not be the kind of thing anyone would take issue with, it has in fact been rather controversial among those who are insisting (they are lying) that this Garland's aim is to oppress parents who are "passionate" about their kids not wearing masks in schools or not wanting their kids to learn that racism is bad. (Hint: "Being passionate" is not against the law. Terrorist threats, though, actually are!)

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Reverend Franklin Graham joined this chorus, claiming that having meetings about what to do when school board members are threatened is "communism."

It's an ominous sign when the government uses its power to try and silence the voice of the people. That's how communism works. Anyone who speaks against communism or the goals of communism becomes the enemy.

Not to be pedantic here, but communism involves the "withering away of the state" due to people having evolved past the need of it, so that's quite literally the exact opposite of "how communism works." Communism is an economic system in which the means of production are publicly owned and in which goods are distributed "from each according to their ability, to each according to their need" and has absolutely nothing to do with preventing irate people (often not parents) from screaming at school board members that they know where they live, and they will die soon. Except to the extent that if we were ever ready to evolve into a communist society, which we probably never will, that would probably be less of a thing.

And we're seeing this happen right in our own country. The Biden Administration, which bows to the radical progressive left, would like to silence parents who voice strong opinions against critical race theory and trans radicalism at school board meetings.

No one is trying to "silence" anyone, except for those who are actively threatening school board members, because this is already against the law. The only reason the DOJ is stepping in is because there has been an increase in threats and local municipalities are not clear on how to handle them.

Also, "trans radicalism" is not a thing. Trans people exist, whether Franklin Graham wants them to or not. There isn't anything radical about people existing.

Unbelievably, the National School Boards Association asked that parent protests at school board meetings be treated as possible acts of "domestic terrorism."

Not the protests, the threats. If they can't tell the difference between protests and threats, they should perhaps reconsider "protesting" until they can work that out. This is not meant to "silence" them. If someone did not know the difference between heating up some soup on the stove and setting their house on fire, I would make the same recommendation.

This tactic of intimidation is meant to silence parents with views the Left doesn't agree with.

Well, if their view is "Stop making my kid wear a mask or I will kill you and everyone you love," then yes. If they can state their terrible opinions without doing that, then fine. There is absolutely nothing in that memo about cracking down on people with bad opinions.

Asra Nomani, with Parents Defending Education, has been conducting research into how school boards are implementing "woke" ideas in their curriculum, said, "I am what a domestic terrorist looks like? You owe parents an apology!"

What does a domestic terrorist look like, exactly? I would imagine it would look like "An American citizen engaging in threats or violence in furtherance of a political ideology," rather than a person with a particular hairdo or outfit (unless that hairdo has a swastika shaved in it, which might be a tell), so if she's not doing that, then she should be okay. And no one owes her an apology, because if she's not doing that, the letter is not about her.

We cannot let the government take over the parenting of our children. School boards and schools should educate, not indoctrinate. If anti-woke, anti-socialism, anti-communism citizens like us do not speak up, get involved, and take a stand to preserve what we have in this country, it will disappear right before our eyes—in just one generation.

Except the government does have a say in parenting. You can't starve or beat your children, you cannot neglect them, and when they go to school or anywhere else, they have to follow the rules of that place, even if their parents do not like those rules. They are welcome to speak up about those rules and share their thoughts on them, but the schools are also not legally required to change those rules just because those parents don't like them. If that were the case, kids would have to have parental consent forms signed before going to detention.

The issue is not with what school boards are meant to do or even with what bad opinions parents may have. It doesn't have anything to do with them voicing those opinions. It has nothing to do with being woke, and it certainly has nothing to do with socialism or communism. As far as I know, there has yet to be a single well-publicized school board meeting fight over who ought to own the means of production. It has to do with them threatening school board members or getting violent, which is a bad thing to do in any economic system.

Should this be something that the school board members are all making up in order to "silence" conservative parents, then the joke will be on them. They will have held these meetings for nothing. In fact, I think these wackadoo people should work really hard to prove them wrong by definitely not getting violent or threatening or stalking school board members. That'll really show them.

