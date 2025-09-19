Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
4h

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day. I’m driving to the Ohio Renfaire this afternoon. I’ll pour us a mai tai tonight. I plan on spending tomorrow dressed like a pirate, having a good time, and pretending I don’t live in America for a day. Hopefully it will help.

Tiffany in Houston
6h

That remark that Trump made about plane safety really distills Trump's philosophy of anything at all. If something doesn't directly benefit him, he just does not care. He cannot be bothered to give a single flying fuck about anyone but himself.

Kirk's funeral this coming Sunday is going to be am epic shitshow of hatred and bad behavior from Trump and his cultists.

