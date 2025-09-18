Wonkette

I guess it's pretty unfair to keep calling attention to that Brendan Carr tweet about how satire is a necessary corrective to hold the powerful to account in a free society.

After all, he was talking about the Babylon Bee, satire he likes, he's actually *in* power now, and we're so over that "free society" stuff.

These fascist fucks punished Kimmel by doing exactly what he said they were doing.

Marc Elias sums things up:

"The Trump administration is quickly and not-so-quietly ridding our media landscape of anyone who dares disagree with it.

"And the media is just beginning. Undeterred, Trump will come for all of us. He will bar organizations that criticize him. Intimidate critics for speaking negatively about the administration in public. He will turn the power of the Department of Justice to investigate any organization or person who opposes him and his administration. All of this, as he subverts free and fair elections.

"None of us will be spared in the next phase of this attack on our country. We must brave this storm together. We simply have no other choice.

"Those in the entertainment industry must rally around Jimmy Kimmel as they did Stephen Colbert. Fans of Kimmel must speak out and hold strong — because otherwise, they will be targeted for the simple act of watching media that opposes Trump’s viewpoint. Every single one of us who believes in the grand project of democracy must stand firm in our beliefs."

