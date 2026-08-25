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Can we definitively say Ben Carson does not think hot dogs grow in the ground? We cannot. [JoeMyGod]

Jay Kuo says do not panic about the mail-in ballot ruling, at least not right now. He explains it all, so just go read it. [Facebook]

Norm Eisen also says do not overreact:

New Jersey has criminalized prayer, OK, not prayer, OK, not criminalized, OK not New Jersey. [Right Wing Watch]

Does Natalie think Trump cured her cancer before he was even president? It is not clear that she doesn’t! [JVL at the Bulwark]

Rats scampering off a sinking ship [Politico]

Darline Graham does not like being recorded by your telephone! Darline Graham is on the Do Not Call List! DARLINE GRAHAM HEREBY STATES THAT SHE DOES NOT GIVE FACEBOOK HER PERMISSION TO USE ANY OF HER PERSONAL DATA OR PHOTOS. If you are thinking of getting off FB because of the volume of sales ads and trash stuff. So hold your finger anywhere in this post and click ′copy’. Go to your page where it says ‘What’s on your mind?’ Tap your finger anywhere in the blank field. Click paste. This upgrades the system. [Twitter]

Maine Democratic Senate Candidate Troy Jackson has a message for JD Vance, a dirtbag.

The Washington Post has been ordered to rehire Karen Attiah, who it fired after she had the audacity to post her opinion on the internet after the untimely death of St. You-Know-Who. Fighting back sometimes works, y’all! [New York Times]

National Guard members talk to NPR about how embarrassed they are about their useless and stupid and ineffective assignment in DC. [NPR]

Here is Donald Trump with some kind of dead animal on his dead continuing to talk about putting vaccines in children’s bodies like they are administered out of a two-liter bottle. Also he sounds like a pedophile.

Secretary of Education Grandma Wrestlemania thinks Joe Biden let schools change children’s genders without telling their parents, which is a delusional, deranged lie that these people actually believe:

Abdul El-Sayed kind of kicked Jesse Watters’s ass last night. We’ll probably do a whole post on the interview, but here’s a piece:

And that’ll be enough to get us started for now, more stories as they appear!

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