Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
22m

Your coati-riffic her gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/foraging-coati-style

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/7b6d6cb8-5eb1-4d75-9905-a5549387f000?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
12m

Ben Carson is right: you’ve never tasted a better hot dog than one you’ve picked yourself, fresh off the vine. I never eat store-bought anymore.

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