Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
4h

There’s a cancer in the White House and the only cure is Epsteinaminophen.

blueicebank
5h

OT. The US military vs. the Gestapo. Place your bets.

"A U.S. veteran spoke out against his wrongful arrest by ICE. Now he’s being accused of assault"

• ICE arrested Army veteran George Retes Jr. during a massive July raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, where he worked. He was jailed three days without charges.

• After Retes wrote an op-ed about his arrest, federal officials accused him of assault, an allegation he strongly denies.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-09-26/dhs-accuses-veteran-of-assault-after-he-details-his-arrest

So yeah, Getapo, start picking on military veterans. We'll see who's real mil. I know where my money is.

