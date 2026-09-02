Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Wonkette Flapjack Octopus > MAGA Shark Tank. Science fact, Jack. https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/its-a-flapjack-thats-a-fact-jack

Also you’ll be wanting a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3b306155-14fe-4f43-a5bd-a8ee3640ff42?utm_source=share

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wobbly's avatar
wobbly
4h

From comments on the Dhillon story:

"There is a specific kind of contempt I reserve for people like Harmeet Dhillon. Here is a woman born in India, who moved with her family to the United States, became a citizen through "chain migration" and later benefited from the type of "elite" liberal arts education made possible by a free and democratic society—attending both Dartmouth and UVA—who now wields her privilege to destroy the very institutions she has built her life upon. The emotional injury she is trying to overcome by seeking vengeance must be deep. I wish she would seek therapy and leave the rest of us out of it."

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