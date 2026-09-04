Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning pals! We will have usual weekend programming and then will have Monday off. Happy Labor Day! Now what are we reading this morning? These tabs!

A nice brief overview on Gloria Steinem, she was pretty goddamn cool. (19th News) And here’s a lovely longread from Rebecca Traister, who used to interview her all the time about everything, featuring girls treating her like a pop star, Steinem sometimes being wrong, and Betty Friedan being hilariously bitchy. What a glamorous and complicated life! And goddamn, it ends with a gut punch. (New York mag)

Gloria Steinem’s tribute to one of Ms.’s 1987 women of the year, Dolly Parton. (Ms. Magazine)

Trump is making ads about himself “for” Republicans in the midterms lol. (“The Toughest Guy” Ad)

Here’s a second guy starring in ads saying Roy Cooper, former North Carolina governor and current Democratic nominee for Senate, killed his son. This guy though says these shitheads from the Republican superPAC tricked him into it. Roy Cooper should probably put him in an ad about the bad Republicans tricking people into accusing Roy Cooper of murder! (Popular Info) And now Vivek Ramaswamy is pulling exactly the same thing in Ohio, blaming Amy Acton for a woman’s death in Kentucky. Guess they all got their same order to lie! (David Pepper)

Hmmmmm, why is Maria Bartiromo out the Fox News door so fast and willy nilly? Oh we’ll find out soon enough. It’s PROBABLY not a Bill O’Reilly-styley grossness, we hope! But as one of their True Believers maybe she was about to get them sued for another couple billions? The LA Times says it was that she shared a company email with Trump. I don’t know what Status says because I refuse to subscribe to outlets (looking at you also, Democracy Docket) that say “I have the shocking answer and it’s right on the other side of this paywall!” (Variety)

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House Speaker Mike Johnson is facile and stupid and should shut his facile stupid cornhole about the size of the Supreme Court. (Balls and Strikes)

It doesn’t matter if Congress makes laws and the president signs them, because nobody in the universe has standing to sue to enforce them ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Leah Litman at The Atlantic)

So what’s the Supreme Court going to do about Trump rushing to ask them to let him seize all the mail ballots? Oh, you know. (Chris Geidner)

Wait a minute, a 5-2 Republican-to-Democrat state supreme court unanimously following the law and DQing Missouri’s gerrymander? LOL happy (FOR NOW, until the Supreme Court says the state supreme court is ruling … too close to the election). (Missouri Independent)

RFK Jr. is personally fucking the measles death statistics, because duh. (Reuters)

The DOJ is personally fucking charges against the ICE officer who shot the Venezuelan dude and lied about it (the ICE officer that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refused to extradite to Minnesota and released), but they’re deigning to allow prosecutors to charge the “lied about it” part, it’s a miracle I guess. (Pro Publica)

Shut up and listen to good Pope: Polluting our earth is a sin against GOD. (America mag)

Punk rock antifa protect trans kids school board candidate nice time! (Alpha News)

Heck of an interview with Mr. T — who legally changed his name to “Mr. T” as a young man because he was tired of watching the grown men in his life called “boy” and he was going to force white people to address him as Mr. — about … well, four-letter-word that would displease him, ALL OF IT. (The Guardian)

Wonkette Movie Night! Join ZiggyWiggy and all your friends Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern for Clue in honor of Tim Curry. Available with subscription on MGM+, Hulu, and Paramount+; free on OKRU; $4.99 in the usual places.

Wonkette parties upcoming: WINDSOR, MASS, Labor Day weekend potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s: “campfires and food and drink (BYO adult stuff) on Saturday and Sunday from noon(ish) to bedtime. For information shoot Holly an email. hollyturner at live dot com”; Atlanta has been postponed to October; SAN FRANCISCO: Mon., Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m., Regency Hyatt San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero, in the little area behind the bar in the lobby.

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