Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

I think Gloria would have approved of jacanas’ social structure: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/big-ol-feet

Also, it’s a meme chat for you: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0ed7a39a-6852-4ecd-add1-d79404f7ab76?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador
40m

From Greg Sargent:

https://bsky.app/profile/gregsargent.bsky.social/post/3muotlekre223

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Striking: Internal polling from the Dem-aligned House Majority PAC finds strong dislike of Trump vastly outweighs strongly favorable sentiments toward him even in red-state House districts he won.

This intensity gap is a key factor in expanding the map for Dems:

https://newrepublic.com/article/215111/maga-dimwit-james-comer-blurts-bombshell-trump-badly-screwing-gop

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