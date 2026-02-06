Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

https://bsky.app/profile/lebassett.bsky.social/post/3me7fann6k22i

They've removed the racist video that earlier they were defending, and are blaming a staffer for something that, again, they were earlier defending.

Reply
Share
35 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

As a New Yorker, we invented the “Fuck You, You Fuckin’ Fuck” T-shirt as a souvenir.

None of these people grasp how federalism works, and they don’t care to learn.

Reply
Share
5 replies
448 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture