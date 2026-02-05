Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Milliken's avatar
Douglas Milliken
2h

Would all the trumpoids please drink raw milk, eat raw chikin and pork, drink a gallon of beef tallow a day, and not vaccinate, and stupid themselves off to hell.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
2h

Related but not: My company changed insurance providers at the start of the year, which meant all new "prior authorizations" for my specialty medication. Now remember, this is a second step med I had vaulted two providers ago. I was briefly on a third line med, but had to take a step back for a year bc my then new insurance wouldn't cover the better med until I proved clinically I needed the step up from the second my doctor skipped bc it wasn't as good as the newer med. Okay, whatever, did that. Been on second line since July and have actually seen positive results, measurable in bloodwork as recently as November. Well, my new insurance Aetna just categorically declined my prescription with a literal "she doesn't need this" rejection --- which my doctors were mystified and annoyed by. They had to file an appeal, which of course meant disruption of my medication and missed dosages. The appeal was just accepted today and I am going back on the med - insured - after 2 weeks of missed dosages, and all will be fine. But it is clear that my insurance just pressed a button to reject bc they can and bc they don't want to pay for anything and don't care that this rejection causes material health harm. It's just POLICY to make getting care as hard as possible. TL;DR: the US health care system is horrible and I am increasingly unsure why I continue to live in this country.

Reply
Share
14 replies
597 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture