Oh now we’re going to invade New Orleans instead of Chicago? Imagine humping around in all that body armor in 120 percent humidity and 90 degree heat? Imagine every resident and tourist in the French Quarter doing the Sandwich Guy chicken dance before hoisting a muffuletta? (Axios) They do get wearied. Wearing that same old shabby dress. (CNN)

“Should trans people be allowed to own guns?” is just the most fucked up question that Trump’s DOJ is now just asking. (CNN)

Wow, Winsome Earl-Sears, Republican nominee for Virginia governor, is still a real piece of shit! (Popular Info) Meanwhile, Democratic member of Congress Ro Khanna says calling for assaulting trans people is just free speech. What a way to stand for the human rights and dignity of our friends, who are currently being actually imperiled by our government. I guess they don’t get dignity, or rights. (Erin in the Morning)

This by Our Liz is excellent, on Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, and how she worked all Labor Day weekend to force the Trump administration to let a hundred Guatemalan children return to their foster families. (Public Notice)

Dr. Susan Monarez tells why she made Trump fire her as CDC head, just a month after her confirmation, for refusing to agree that vaccines are unsafe. (Gift link Wall Street Journal) Aw man. Consider poor Mississippi, with its zero measles cases, because (until very recently) they had NO religious exemptions for schoolchildren’s vaccines, no matter how pure their religious bullshit belief. Best of luck from here on out, Mississippi. (Gravity Is Gone) Here’s how to get your GOTDAMN vaccine. Maybe. (Defector)

Okay, here’s the dumbstupidwrong rumor mill of the day: Democratic leaders are said to be conditioning support for a budget vote on … extending Obamacare subsidies just until after the midterm elections. Right now they’re slated to stop at the end of December, leaving a lot of Republican constituents without their health care before the elections, just as the Republicans unanimously voted for. So Democrats are literally trying to extend the subsidies only until after the midterms, saving the Republicans’ house majority for them, at which point they’ll go POOF again. How about we stop being fucking idiots? Would that be good? (Talking Points Memo)

Yes, we should all jump and dance and bang pots and pans and hope Trump dies. (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

How are we gendering our beverages today? (The Guardian)

