Rachel Maddow is getting in on the "hey, here's a fun George Santos video" action.

Last night, she went through a non-exhaustive laundry list of Santos's various "known lies" during her "A" block. Then she announced she had some news. "Did you know that Congressman George Santos also claims that he was the target of an assassination attempt that required him being put under official police protection?" she asked. Santos said this last month on a Brazilian podcast called Radio Novela Apresenta.

This is not like Santos apparently editing his own Wikipedia bio in 2011 to claim he was a successful DRAG QUEEN who won BEAUTY PAGENTS [ sic ] and then became a star on the DISNEY channel.

Last month.

In case you are keeping track of the calendar, that's long after he was elected the new congressman from New York.



The video, which the podcast shared exclusively with Maddow's show, is in Portuguese with subtitles.

Santos said that in January of 2021, his house was vandalized while he and his husband were at a New Year's party. He said it was only because he was a Republican. (Is he sure it wasn't on the way to the Met gala? )

He said he was also a victim of "an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in front of our house." That's the subtitled translation. We do not speak fluent Portuguese, but if those are all describing the same alleged event, a "threatening letter" does not equal an "assassination attempt." Did somebody try to MURDER George Santos? Or did they send him a mean letter? Or both? Or none? Who can say!

He also said he was mugged in the middle of Fifth Avenue by two men who "weren't Black, they were even white, but they robbed me." Took his briefcase and his shoes and his watch, at three in the afternoon at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street!

"They stole your shoes in the middle of Fifth Avenue?" asked the interviewer João Batista Jr., who was probably trying to mentally work through the choreography of this mugging, same way we are.

"In the middle of Fifth Avenue," said Santos. "And that wasn't the worst of it." The worst was that nobody did anything. "It's surreal what we live through here," said Santos, describing how it is at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, a block and a half from Trump Tower.

Fuckin' warzone over there.

The podcast tried to get the police report on that one, just like the Maddow show is trying to get some more info on that whole assassination attempt thingie and the police report. Let's all hold our breath.

Business Insider shares this tweet from Flora Thomson-DeVeaux, the other podcast interviewer. As you see, she calls it "one of the most infuriating interactions I can remember having in recent years."

“In November, @joao_batistajr came to us at @radionovelo with a pitch for a story: he wanted to interview George Santos, the first Brazilian elected to the U.S. Congress. The interview was one of the most infuriating interactions I can remember having in recent years.” — Flora Thomson-DeVeaux (@Flora Thomson-DeVeaux) 1674217792

She was not done:

“Santos was smug, spoke in clichés and platitudes about the American dream and meritocracy, spewed unbelievable fake facts – 300 drag performances in NYC schools PER DAY, 20,000 "on-demand" late-term abortions in New York State per year – and refused to engage when challenged.” — Flora Thomson-DeVeaux (@Flora Thomson-DeVeaux) 1674217792

She said Santos "spewed unbelievable fake facts," like that New York City schools have 300 drag shows EVERY DAY and the state of New York has 20,000 "'on-demand' late-term abortions" EVERY DAY.

She also shared this English language piece on Santos's lies from her co-host. It's pretty great.

So clearly Brazil is also through with this fucking fool. But this blog post is not about that. This is about George Santos being mugged in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not losing a single vote.

They took his briefcase and his shoes and his watch.

You know, with two of those things, the robbers would have really had to do some work. Maybe they had a chair for Santos to sit in.

Oh well, we have no idea, let's just move on and not ask questions, that's obviously what Kevin McCarthy is doing about all this.

