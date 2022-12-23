Before Monday, Congressman-elect George Santos of New York appeared to be a Republican unicorn: conservative, gay and married to another man, an immigrant from Brazil, half-Jewish … pretty much every box the GOP would love to tick to prove it is not a party of and for wealthy white idiots.

Then the New York Times blew the cover off , and we are left asking: Are we sure this “George Santos” even exists? Is there any chance he is a mass hallucination of the voters of New York’s Third Congressional District, the New York Times and multiple other media outlets, the Republican Party, the four dogs he claims to share with his husband, and possibly even the husband himself? Has anyone even ever seen George Santos in person?

We’re not sure, but the Daily Beast reports that the whole Santos story keeps getting weirder :

Santos appears to be the subject of a previously unacknowledged Sept. 2019 divorce with a woman in Queens County, New York. The divorce -- which Santos has not discussed publicly -- adds new uncertainty to his already shaky biographical and political claims.

Now you might be thinking, so what? A person coming out of the closet after marrying a member of the opposite sex happens often enough. Maybe Santos was in denial about his sexuality, married a woman, realized he was living a lie, and ended the marriage so he could go live as his authentic self.

It’s just that everything else about his life appears to be a serial fabrication, so why not the gay thing?

“I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks,” Santos told USA Today in October[.]

The past decade, huh? And yet 2012 was when he entered into this marriage according to the New York State marriage index ?



Credit: New York City marriage index

And this divorce occurred in September of 2019, just days before Santos filed the paperwork to run for Congress? (He lost in 2020 and then came back to win this year.)

Sure, life is messy, and maybe Santos and his wife just never got around to officially divorcing. Then he was about to run for office and he decided he better get that part of his biography straightened out.

All of this is reasonable. It’s just that so far Santos appears to have lied about the following:

Being half Jewish.

Being the grandson of Holocaust survivors.

Being a former employee of Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Running a nonprofit animal rescue group.

Being a millionaire.

Running a family investment firm that handled $80 million in “asset allocations.”

Working for a company that lost four employees in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016.

Being the son of a 9/11 survivor who escaped from the South Tower that day.

The Daily Beast also failed to find a marriage record for Santos and his husband, whose name appears to be Matt and who allegedly appears in a couple of photos with Santos at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party two years ago.



Stay tuned for next week, when we are sure to discover that Santos has also been a woman named Frieda .

