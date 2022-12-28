One of Rep-elect George Santos’s many, many — dear God, stop — many lies is that his mother was Jewish and his grandparents survived the Holocaust. Turns out he was just fooling. That's our George: He can even find humor in the oppression and genocide of racial groups that don't actually include him.

During his shameless fess-up interview with the New York Post,Santos, a less trustworthy version of that "Twilight Zone" ventriloquist doll, pinned the blame on his grandmother, claiming she told tall tales about escaping the Nazis during World War II. It's as if he's suggesting that pathological lying is a hereditary condition.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”

"Jewish" sounds an awful lot like "Jew-ish," no matter which syllable you emphasize. It's hard to hear a hyphen. Maybe he should've gone with "Jewesque" or, even better, avoided offending the entire Jewish people.

Santos complained to New York-based website City and State that “people are rushing to disinherit me from being Jewish or even allowing [me] to care for Israel and Judaism in a time and era where antisemitism is at an all-time rise.”

Jews aren’t overly cliquish but they do have specific qualifications for membership. Santos fit none of them. He didn’t even change his name to Goldberg. It's no surprise that actual Jews weren't amused by Santos's not-at-all cute or clever "Jew-ish" line.

Matt Brooks, chief executive of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said in a statement Tuesday that the group is “very disappointed” in Santos and believes he deceived them about his actual heritage. Perhaps they leapt to conclusions when he celebrated Hanukkah with the RJC and other real-live Jewish people.

“May this Festival of Lights bring peace, good health, and prosperity to all. Wishing you a Happy Hanukkah from Sands Point, NY — w/ Rep. @leezeldin, @NassauExec Bruce Blakeman, Mayor Peter Forman, & NY @RJC members.” — George Santos (@George Santos) 1671411248

Wait, no, non-Jews are often invited to the parties. It must have been when he said it with his mouth. “In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note,” Brooks said. He also proactively disinvited him from any future RJC events.

Mr. Santos has been uninvited from dancing the hora.

According to the Forward, Santos described himself as “a proud American Jew" in position papers he shared with Jewish and pro-Israel leaders during his fraudulent campaign. However, he's not a Jew and has no reason to feel pride. We assume he's an American citizen — we are just generous like that — but the week's not over yet.



Two of Santos's fellow Republicans from Long Island — Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and incoming Rep. Nick LaLota — have called for a House Ethics investigation into Santos. Someone would first need to explain to Santos what "ethics" are.

Blakeman told Newsday, "I think that he’s entitled to a hearing with the [House] Ethics Committee, and that they should do a thorough investigation to see if he violated any laws or any ethics rules."

The very first rule in the Official Code of Conduct is "A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House." Santos is a complete fraud, but Marjorie Taylor Greene freely wanders the Capitol. There's no evidence that Republican leadership, especially spineless speaker wannabe Kevin McCarthy, is prepared to draw a line.

Speaking of total frauds, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who's once again guest hosting Tucker Carlson's white power hour, interviewed Santos Tuesday night, and he insisted he's both Jew-ish and Catholic. The guy's a regular Zelig.

Gabbard, who shamelessly compared Santos to Dick Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, asked if he had any shame, and Santos responded, "Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats and the party. Joe Biden’s been lying to the American people for 40 years." (No, he has not.) "He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?"

Oh, he topsy-turvyed us! He's probably destined for a cushy committee assignment now.

