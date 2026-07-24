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Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

I know you all love Jimothy, so I animated him: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/jimothy

And your Friday meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/65919365-3fa8-47cd-b2fa-5ebb9ecaee56?utm_source=share

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Jen Is Journalisming's avatar
Jen Is Journalisming
5h

Told you before that never trumpers were not our allies. They were simply using us to foster their own platform, which is the same exact thing as their old platform, the one that got us the fascism.

The correct response to them is always let them fight dot gif

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