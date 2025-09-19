Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

What’s fascism? Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly had a definition (“Trump,” basically) and Bill Kristol agrees. JD Vance can goooooo fuuuuuuuuuck. (The Bulwark)

The Charlie Kirk Rules of Free Speech. Wow was that guy an asshole! (Also The Bulwark)

Get your Disney/Hulu cancellation shoes on, and start annoying their advertisers too! (Christopher Armitage)

Look, everyone, JD Vance found the “Marco Rubio does all the jobs” joke! Congratulations JD Vance!

Well here’s the start of a list of Epstein Files clients, sure sounds like, from Julie K. Brown, the reporter who brought Epstein to the forefront back in Trump I, and her colleagues. (Gift link Miami Herald)

Trump judge says Trump administration and Kristi Noem are big liars who lie, and they may not deport the Guatemalan children. Go Trump judge! (Opinion)

“Why do we hire dipshits? It’s simple. After the 2016 election, we got yelled at a lot by right-wingers. How could you report such negative stories about Trump by printing the words he says? Why don’t 100 percent of your stories talk about Hillary Clinton’s emails, rather than just the ones on the front page? They had a point. So, despite the fact that throughout the last year, the right has decided they hate everything from Keurig to the NFL, we have decided to do the journalistically correct thing and capitulate entirely.” (McSweeney’s)

Why does John Roberts hate precedent and the Supreme Court? (The New Republic)

Don’t you want your refrigerator to blare ads at you? Of course you do! That’s why Samsung says it’s ads-everywhere “pilot program” is “strengthening the value” of owning their fridge. (The Verge)

Please don’t use the chatGPTs for your marital counseling, I mean! (Futurist)

If these American servicemembers keep refusing to stop being Black, we will just have to fire them. (Navy Times)

This week’s Saturday Night Movie Club! ZiggyWiggy was originally going to do Moonstruck but after Robert Redford died, they’ve decided to switch to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Join them tomorrow (Saturday) at 8 p.m. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is available for free on the Internet Archive. $3.99 in the usual places.

Come to My Mallory McMorrow fundraiser, or I will have so many uneaten foods and a bartender serving SIX PEOPLE drinks! McMorrow is Cool, and we Like her, and we desperately need Democrats in the Senate who get that HELLO, EMERGENCY. Join us at my Detroit home, Sun., Sept. 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. even if you’re not in Michigan (you can hang out with us on Zoom!); here’s where you can buy tickets! Hooray!

I found a better picture of Mallory McMorrow and me.

McMorrow fundraiser tickets yay!

