Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
5m

Dr. Overton? FIRE THE FUCKING WRITERS. FIRE THEM NOW.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
8m

Saw Mifepristone, expected Robyn, got Brooke.

Can't go wrong, either way.

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