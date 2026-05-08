Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5m

Your introvert hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/small-squid-needs-a-moment-alone

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e48c8846-f5bc-460d-bc1d-45c334166574?utm_source=share

Have a good weekend!

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
4m

It’s time to think small. You know, like the places where most of us live. This bigly shit has got to stop.

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/may-days?r=7wk5d

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