Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Who’s off next week? I’m off next week, suckers, and some of you I will see in Hawaii and Hawaii!

First up, Big Island! Meet us at the Kaleo’s in Pahoa, 15-2969 Pahoa Village Road, on Thurs., May 14, from say 5 to 8 p.m. Do you need money to join us? No. Wonkparties are always free (though sometimes they’re potluck), and MAMA’S ALWAYS BUYIN’. Then: Oahu! Fri., May 15, say 7-9! See you at Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand (heh) in Honolulu, 134 Kapahulu Ave., 2nd Floor of the Waikiki Grand Hotel. Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind!

Very congratulations on your incredibly deserved Pulitzer, Julie K. Brown! But Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez has a great question: Why does nobody care that the New Mexico US Attorney was literally Epstein’s power of attorney? Shouldn’t somebody besides Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez be wondering about that? (The Pugilist)

No, Joe Biden didn’t 86 (that means murder most foul) Spirit Airlines like a common Gen Z murdering whatever they’ve been murdering lately. Nor did he 86 the 13,000 flights that got canceled just in May! (The Fucking News)

Hey, is it good to gerrymander everything to shit if it means Democrats might have a slight permanent edge? No! It’s not! But we have to do it for now anyway. (Cassidy Steele Dale forgot that part.)

“A simulator that shows how easy it is to turn a 55-45 state into an 80 percent one party state”? Didn’t Ohio and Wisconsin do that already? (G. Elliott Morris)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US LOVE US HALP! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.

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Why does the DOJ raid of Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas and her cannabis shop (whee!! :D ) stink? Besides the obvious reasons that it’s this DOJ? Here’s some ways! (Status Kuo)

Scientists say The Algorithm brought us Trump again. (Thom Hartmann)

Some MAGA douche did $89 million of Medicare fraud (no, it wasn’t Rick Scott this time) and got convicted and now they all want him pardoned so he never has to pay the money back on top of everything else, I guess? That does sound like them! (The Bulwark)

LOL the Pope and Marco Rubio: “Wow, okay.” (Letters From Leo)

Not LOL: Deadbeat parents should pay the fuck up, but “revoking their US passports” seems very WHAT THE FUCK YIKES, MARCO RUBIO. (AP)

If you know a pregnant lady who’s an idiot and considering not giving her baby any shots, please give her this Pro Publica about giving her newborn the Vitamin K. (Pro Publica)

This is just a very crazy crime video! The woman introduces herself (by full name) and then explains with her hand over her heart no, this is a robbery, and then does what the quick-witted clerk tells her. I mean it’s funny but not funny because very obviously there is something wrong with the lady’s brain, either drugs or illness or mental disability or … does anybody else think she might literally be asleep, like on Ambien or something? Anyway, it is certainly interesting though! (WV Metro News)

Oh it turns out dolphins aren’t always saving hoomans from sharks and drowning? Well then, I lied to the girls. (Aeon)

“Your president is accused of being a rapist and eating babies, and yet here you are arguing about a club.” I mean, he probably hasn’t eaten babies, probably. (Fodor’s)

Undamming rivers is one of my Oklahoma hippie cousin Tom’s (you all would LOVE my Oklahoma hippie cousin Tom, man is he the best!) biggest causes, so here is a New York Times gift link about our steadily undamming rivers and what they’re doing for the health of the e-col-o-gy! Serious question though, what does that mean for hydroelectricity, don’t we need that? I don’t know, maybe the article mentions it, I haven’t read it. I’M BUSY OK. (NYT)

Join your friend ZiggyWiggy Saturday night at 9 eastern for Wonkette Movie Night! This week you are watching The Jerk — it still slaps! — available for free on OK RU; free on the Internet Archive (go to number 37 on the list, FF to 2:56); $3.99 in the usual places.

WONK PARTIES AHOY!

HAWAII (May 14), HAWAII (May 15), MONTREAL (June 14), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8), PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), AND SAN FRAN (Nov. 30): TIME TO PARTY!

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