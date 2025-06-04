Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador

It’s tabs! Let’s go.

Secretary Shitfaced has ordered the USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed, and also a bunch of names of other ships that bear names of Black people and gay people and women who are/were far more accomplished and qualified than him in every way, which is why they clearly all make him feel so insecure about everything. Yes, doing this at the beginning of Pride month was intentional, because Pete Hegseth and every single other one of the white MAGA men involved in making these decisions is an insecure little bitch. Hey did you know it’s considered bad luck in the Navy to rename ships? Pete Hegseth might know that if he wasn’t so out of his depth and maybe if he had more military experience. [Military.com]

Oh NO, subscriptions to the Kennedy Center have dropped by more than a third ever since Donald Trump decided to put his grubby penis hands all over it, oh NO, who could have predicted? We are just surprised that pighick MAGA trash from Abilene isn’t picking up the slack, who knew they would fail to do that? [The New Republic]

Boo hoo hoo, we know the Department of Homeland Security has been boo hoo hoo about regular patriotic Americans referring to ICE and HSI as Donald Trump’s terrorist Gestapo, boo hoo hoo. Anyway, they took their limp dick clown show to Minneapolis yesterday.

Here is a good chant regular patriotic Americans in Minneapolis said to them:

Miles Taylor — you know, “Anonymous,” who Donald Trump recently targeted by name ordering investigations into him and into Christopher Krebs, the man who ensured the 2020 election was the safest and securest ever and then confirmed that out loud — did an interview with Politico about what his life has been like ever since Trump started targeting him like a two-bit Putin wannabe. [Politico]

You guysssssssss Elon and the Republicans are still feuddddddding.

The Trump administration has rescinded Biden-era guidance ordering hospitals to perform emergency abortions on people who will die without them. This means people will die, because that’s pretty much the end result of everything this White House does. [Abortion, Every Day]

This seems uniquely terrible:

GOP Rep. Mary Miller and some of her vilest trash colleagues (Harriet Hageman for instance) are trying to replace Pride month with “nuclear family month.” [JoeMyGod]

They got White House Nazi Barbie to confirm that there would be no Pride month proclamations coming from the Trump administration. We guess they’ve fully given up pretending.

Meanwhile, the Log Cabin Republicans are having their Pride event at Trump Tower, but that doesn’t count because they’re all self-loathing losers. [MeidasTouch]

Uh oh, Trump’s support among Latino voters is going to hell, maybe because he is being Hitler to them. [Politico]

Want to watch a brilliant woman smack the crap out of Josh Hawley during a Senate hearing, WITH HER BRAIN? Here you are. Boy, he thought he was being clever. And that is how all congressional witnesses should respond to Republicans.

Have you ever heard the Rufus Wainwright Folkocracy record of mostly duets on folk-type songs? It’s outstanding, and this version he did of Peggy Seeger’s “Heading For Home” is otherworldly. Warning, though, listening to John Legend sing this might get you pregnant. It happened to me!

OK, enough tabs, more stories when we feel like it.

