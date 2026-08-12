Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

My sunshine boy, hello from Harry!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-313181601?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
5h

"And had word spread about my verbal misstep, I could have been ruined."

Could have? So he wasn't actually ruined? He just wanted to complain.

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