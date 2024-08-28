How revolting and disgraceful can the Trump campaign get? How about a Lynndie England-style grinning thumbs up on top of the graves of dead Americans, an illegal campaign stunt in the most sacred part of Arlington National Cemetery, and a physical fight with park rangers who tried to stop them?

How about a campaign photo with a lady giving a thumbs up while standing on the grave of Master Sgt. Andrew Christian Marckesano, who did six tours of Afghanistan and died while Trump was president? What is wrong with every single one of these people (other than the children)? Don’t look at the picture too long, because it’s probably cursed.

So let’s read why “Defund NPR” is trending on tweeter, via this excerpt from NPR:

A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members would be authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60. When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to the source.

Arlington National Cemetery released a rare public statement about the photo shoot and altercation, saying they “can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”

It continues:

Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate's campaign. Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.

Why was former President Bonespurs even there? ICYMI, he has been pushing a highly deceptive narrative that Biden is to blame for the August 31, 2021, withdrawal from Afghanistan. A deal that the Trump administration itself negotiated with the Taliban, cutting then-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani out of negotiations completely, and ignoring his objections and warnings that violence would ensue. Which it did. [Despite this, President Joe Biden could have refused to honor the withdrawal agreement; Wonkette believes getting the fuck out after 20 years was the correct thing to do, and that violence would have happened no matter when we got out, sooner, later, or never. — Trix]

As retired Army Lieutenant General HR McMaster asked Anderson Cooper: “The whole premise of talking to the Taliban before you leave Afghanistan ... why the heck were we even doing that?” Good fucking question! Probably because Trump never met an authoritarian regime he doesn’t like.

Remember how Bonespurs even wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David on the 18th anniversary of September 11, remember that? It appeared to have been one of the final straws that got rabidly hawkish John Bolton to quit his job as National Security Advisor in disgust.

The Doha Agreement set the terms for US withdrawal and an end to NATO sanctions, and in exchange the Taliban agreed to not attack US troops. An agreement they immediately proceeded to ignore, because they’re the Taliban. Still, the Trump administration kept the US committed to a May 2021 final withdrawal date. By the time Biden became President in January of that year, most US forces had already left, after Trump cut troop levels cut from 13,000 to 2,500, making them outnumbered 2:1 by the 5,000 Taliban prisoners that had been released.

In September of 2020, Trump praised the Taliban. “We’re dealing very well with the Taliban. They’re very tough, they’re very smart, they’re very sharp.” Yes, so tough they banned women’s voices and faces from appearing in public, and all photographs of humans.

Anyway, angry spokes-incel Steven Cheung is denying that the Arlington National Cemetery scuffle happened. “We are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made.” (They have not released footage.) “The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump's team during a very solemn ceremony.”

Welp, can’t wait to see that report that Arlington National Cemetery officials filed! Throw it on the pile of examples of Trump’s disrespect for US troops, NATO troops, Gold Star families, John McCain’s military service, former President George HW Bush, who he called a “loser” for being shot down in World War II … it’s a big fucking pile.

When this man loses in November, I’m going to streak down my street in the nude with joy, screaming in my happy woman voice.

[NPR/ Fact Check]

Share

Donate to make women's voices louder!