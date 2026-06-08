As you may have heard, Donald Trump went on Meet The Press this weekend. Donald Trump’s face was red and he was covered in wetness and he got very upset on Meet The Press this weekend. Donald Trump stormed out of Meet The Press this weekend, because host Kristen Welker was unfair to him, by asking him to back up his lies with evidence.

Let’s have a look!

After the show’s intro and some clips of the interview ahead, Welker explained the setting of the previously recorded interview and how nature itself played a role in it.

WELKER: At the invitation of the White House, we joined him at Custer Farms and had a wide-ranging interview that was unfortunately interrupted multiple times by the stormy weather overhead.

The coincidence of this farm sharing its name with an infamous general whose hubris and stupidity led to his downfall at the Little Bighorn River in the Montana Territory was not lost on us.

Welker began the interview proper by asking Trump what should have been a simple question:

WELKER: Is the United States at war with Iran?

Trump rambled, as he always does, about Iran being “largely decapitated” while forgetting not to use the “w”-word:

TRUMP: I call it a military exercise because people would rather have it called that. It’s not a big war for us.

He said the secret word!

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While Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth play games about whether we are/aren’t at war, and as they change the names of military operations thinking that will reset the clock, Welker noted that Trump’s own need to brag on social media undermines those attempts:

WELKER: You did post on social media just this week, “My final negotiations to end the war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” There is a naval blockade in place –[…] which technically is an act of war under international law. So is this a war as long as there’s a naval blockade in place?

Trump babbled about how it’s not a war because it’s not as long as Iraq or Vietnam:

TRUMP: We’ve lost 13 people here and that’s a lot. […] But, if you look at Vietnam, where hundreds of thousands of people were killed, if you look at any one of the last seven or eight wars where many, many people were killed, we lost 13. […] I’m moving very fast. I’m into three months. You know, Vietnam lasted 19 years. […] again, you were in Vietnam for 19 years. You were in Iraq for many years. You were in Korea for many, many years. You were in all – I won’t even talk about World War II, because that was the big one. […] Kristen, you were in Vietnam for 19 years […] Now I’m going to finish it. But remember, you were in Vietnam 19 years because of stupid people.

Please keep comparing your stupid quagmire to Vietnam. Would hate it if they were inextricably linked in people’s minds. Of course, the Trump administration loves to claim Iran has been attacking us for 47 years, which must mean it’s our longest war ever. That’s just how math works.

Next question:

WELKER: Who is leading Iran?



TRUMP: I don't want to go into names. They're leaders. They're respected by the people that have to respect them.

Translation: He has zero fucking clue.

Welker then pushed Trump on this whole conflict being a huge broken campaign promise.

WELKER: One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars, going all the way back to 2015. Did you break that promise to the American – TRUMP: No. […] WELKER: So you’re saying you didn’t break your promise. And yet, Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise […] What changed, because you insisted “no new wars”? TRUMP: Well, well. First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war.

Surprise, he lied! Who could have seen this coming?

As Welker had prefaced, the storm weather kept interrupting the interview. Trump at first tried to roll with it and “power through.” But as it persisted and Welker kept committing acts of journalism and standing her ground, Trump became more and more irritated.

This led to Trump having a meltdown when Welker pushed him about the J6 insurrectionist-bribing slush fund, which is allegedly not supposed to be a thing anymore.

He lashed out a whole bunch of times, including the one you may have seen on the internet, where he shouted old-man-yelling-at-clouds conspiracy theories at Welker about rigged elections, and she kept asking for pedestrian things like “evidence.” He insisted to Welker that she “listen to me!” while continuing to spew his lies and sundowning conspiracies. But what proof did he have?

TRUMP: It’s — all I have to do is look. All I have to do is look! WELKER: But that’s not evidence.

Trump stormed out after insulting Welker personally and ranting about how unfair the media is to him:

TRUMP: You’re either crooked or you’re stupid! […] I won an election in a landslide and I got 94 percent bad press! […] Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked! […] And so is ABC and CBS and CNN! […] You’re a one-sided crooked networ! Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

Thank you, Kristen Welker, for challenging him, and thank you, Mother Nature, for getting his hair wet. (Though we would always note that it’s permissible to use the words “lie” and “liar.” Really! Try it!)

Have a week.

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