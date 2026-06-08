Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

It really is something else, Captain Bone Spurs calling all of those military leaders stupid because, um, they didn't move really fast? If only they'd thought of that! Oh well, too bad for all those suckers and losers that had to die.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

Ultimately it's fine that America's Pilonidal Cyst is an empty-headed fool. It's fine that he doesn't know what the hell is going on, and doesn't have enough information or capacity to negotiate. Buoyed by a right wing media human centipede, he's often just found it sufficient to say whatever he believes will win the moment. As he is not a Democrat; he's not responsible for intellectual consistency in his statements. And thus we'll never really know what the situation is in the Straits of Schrödinger.

So it's nice when even this sustained pushback earns a flounce. It would be great if there were institutional memory among the rest of the "MSM," but with the number of people bending the knee we'll take what we can get.

Don't despair, though folks...there'll be many more intrepid reporters providing tough questions without professional credulity if a Democrat becomes President again!

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