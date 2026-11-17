Those faces: Learning happening! Students at Mary Marek Elementary in Pearland, Texas, video chat with astronauts aboard the International Space Station, April 8, 2013. NASA photo by Robert Markowitz. Creative Commons License 2.0

Now that Texans have elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa to be their next governor, everyone’s wondering what part of the Woke Agenda she’ll act on first. Will she trans all the children? Implement Sharia Law? Open the borders, even though immigration policy is an entirely federal thing? (Or in Texas, maybe not.)

Or maybe she’ll do something real, like appointing an actual teacher to be the state’s education commissioner, which she promised to do during the campaign. Hinojosa hasn’t yet announced her choice, but whomever she picks to lead the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will be a departure from the recent norm in Texas, where the last career educator to run the state’s enormous public school system was Shirley Neely, who was appointed by Gov. Rick Perry in 2004 but resigned in 2007 when it became clear Perry planned to replace her.

Under Republican leadership, education was considered far too important to be left up to educators, who for the most part aren’t good Christian nationalists, which upset the entrenched Republican leaders of Texas very much. There were simply too many inconvenient facts in the history books, not nearly enough Bible stories in the curriculum, and far too many classrooms that lacked a big poster of the Ten Commandments.

Hinojosa promised she would fire current Education Commissioner Mike Morath on her first day in office and replace him with someone who has actually had a career in the classroom. Morath, a software engineer who somehow got elected to the Dallas school board of trustees, had only six months of experience teaching computer science in a public school — and that was part time.

Morath focused on pushing the rightwing culture war agenda, and oversaw the state’s firings of elected public school superintendents, who were replaced by Abbott appointees, some of whom had very weird ideas about education. (Big surprise: Several of the districts taken over by the state serve mostly Black and Latino communities. We know you’re shocked, shocked.)

Morath was also an enthusiastic supporter of Abbott’s awful school vouchers policy, which Abbott forced through the Lege by withholding billions in education funding until the Lege said Uncle.

And now there’s a lot of mess to clean up.

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Hinojosa, who got her start in politics fighting the closure of her own child’s public school, vowed in her victory speech that “Schools will not be taken out of our control, shuttered or suffocated. Being a parent is hard enough without carrying the burden of a government’s failures.” She seeks to reform the state’s high-stakes testing regime, although to do that she’ll need the Lege to pass a new law. Democrats now control the state House, but Republicans retain control of the state Senate.

She also pledged to end state takeovers of public schools; there’s a state law requiring replacement of school leadership in districts with “unacceptable” ratings over time, but her choice for a new TEA commissioner will have considerable leeway over when the districts currently taken over by the states can be incrementally returned to local control.

And while Hinojosa campaigned on undoing Abbott’s wasteful voucher system, that too would require the Lege to act, which under divided government is unlikely. On the up side, she can veto attempts to expand it, and through appointments can ensure that the voucher system is run cleanly.

Also helping Hinojosa will be the new one-seat Democratic majority on the state Board of Education, a huge change from the previous 11-4 Republican supermajority. Incoming Board member Michelle Palmer, one of the newly elected Democrats, told the Houston Press that she’s hoping to undo at least some of the damage done to state curricula, including how they watered down history standards to make slavery look a lot nicer.

“The students of Texas deserve better,” she said in a phone interview with the Houston Press last week. “This is the most diverse state in the United States, and every single one of my students and all the students in Texas deserve to have a curriculum that doesn’t call them terrorists. They deserve to have truth in curriculum. They deserve to have their stories being told. Every group of people in this country helped to make Texas what it is.”

It’s going to be difficult work, especially considering the rightwingers still on the state Board, like incumbent Julie Pickren, a proud January 6th insurrectionist who managed to hold onto her seat even with the blue wave. Pickren was among the Board members who in July voted to cram Bible stories into Texas’s social studies curriculum — you know, for “historical context,” not religious indoctrination, wink-wink.

Democrats on the Board may be able to undo the loonies’ changes in curriculum, which won’t go into effect until 2030, and wouldn’t that be something? Because the dumb Ten Commandments requirement was a state law, the Board can’t undo it, but most of the members who supported the law were kicked out in the midterms, and Hinojosa’s administration isn’t likely to try to force the posters into classrooms now.

So raise a glass to Texas schools, which in the past brought us Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, and Molly Ivins, among others. Heck, we bet it’ll be safe once again for high school students to read Lonesome Dove.

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