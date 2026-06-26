Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
1h

And this is why my sister, who lives just outside of Dallas and is a former schoolteacher, decided to homeschool her kids.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

"Literally no mention of any women in 3rd and 4th grade history classes"

How TF do you teach about the 19th amendment without mentioning suffragists?

Or the Declaration of Human Rights without noting Eleanor Roosevelt's role?

Slavery without Harriet Tubman?

The environment without Rachel Carson?

...oh, who am I kidding, Texas isn't teaching anything about those topics at all...

/FFS

Reply
Share
1 reply
254 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture