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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

I never could've dreamed this would happen. And it's great to see the history behind this moment too. I like to think Richards and Ivins are looking down and smiling upon this moment.

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Gout Machine's avatar
Gout Machine
2h

As someone who grew up in Texas in the '80s and '90s, this warms my heart so much. I was in high school for Richards' term, and once I could vote I always went Democratic, despite being from a long line of Republicans. She and Ivins showed me the way. (May they both rest in peace after, as Evan said so eloquently last night, rising from the grave to punch Abbott and Paxton in the dick.)

Giddy up! Let's go, Texas!

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