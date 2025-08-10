(Photo: Girl Guides of Canada)

The Girl Guides of Canada won’t be visiting the United States of America for jamborees again anytime soon and it has nothing to do with disastrous new tariffs imposed on their cookies.

The guiding principle of the Girl Guides, our version of Girl Scouts, is to be prepared, so it’s a no-brainer to not risk sending them somewhere they might be snatched by masked government goons and/or seize-the-moment freelance predators while a sitting US president does his best to distract from his balls-deep involvement in an industrial-scale pedophila ring.

It’s fucking reckless to bring your own kids into America right now, let alone look over someone else’s, although they deserve some sort of merit badge to sew on their signature sashes for putting it more diplomatically:

This decision is rooted in our commitment to inclusivity and the safety of all our members. At Girl Guides of Canada, we prioritize creating a safe, inclusive and accepting environment for all members. These values extend to the travel experiences we offer.

The Guides typically offer international travel opportunities starting at age 12 as part of a global partnership program but recent rules “put on equal entry” into the US was the final straw for them to declare what’s been unofficial policy for individual troops for months. Their logo features a three-leaf clover, not four-leaf one, so you can see not wanting risk their luck bringing kids who may from 12 brownish countries — Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen — that were put on Old Treasonballs’ travel ban in June. Or from anywhere else some border thug with a badge has a problem if a kid looks too much like Dora the Explorer.

Conspicuous in its absence from his shitlist of mostly Muslim nations is nuclear-armed Pakistan, who you will recall sheltered America’s former public enemy number one for years without suffering much in the way of consequence. But this could change if Trump gets wind other members of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) might start luring away potential MAGA prey like the young Mar-a-Lago spa employees his spa-less pedo bestie Jeffrey Epstein “stole” from him. Or learns the Canadian children openly defying him stole their name from what is now Pakistan’s military.

No, really.

Scout movement founder Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his older sister Agnes began offering an alternative for girls in 1910 and named it after the British Indian Army Corps of Guides, the basis for what is now the Pakistan Armed Forces after the partition of India in 1947. There aren’t any Girl Guides known to be operating in the perennial hotspot but Pakistani women are now at least allowed to serve in the military, mostly limited to non-combat roles in medicine or tech although a team of female soldiers earned a medal from the UN for their peacekeeping efforts in the Congo five ago. Which likely sent serious SecDef Pete Kegbreath off on a bender.

At this point we should probably brace ourselves for Dear Leader declaring them a terrorist cell or maybe a northern affiliate of Tren de Agua if this makes Fox News. Some of the girls are old enough to have tattoos, and they already have pseudo-military uniforms, a secret handshake, and a handy gang sign.

You can’t make the salute without extending a middle finger. (Wikimedia Commons)

They’re also closely associated with the people who groomed a pubescent Hillary Rodham into a life of public service and openly promote a woke agenda that includes providing “a unique program that encourages girls to build life skills in outdoor adventure, financial literacy, mental health, advocacy and more.”

But who’s to say selling mediocre cookies isn’t really just a front for smuggling fentanyl? I’m just asking questions.

Your move, Scouts Canada! Dyb dyb dyb, eh.

