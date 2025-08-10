Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Hochul: "This is what I call a legal insurrection ... they know they're going to lose next year. That's the only reason they're engaged in this. It also might be a nice distraction from people asking -- all of the sudden this happens when? When they refuse to release the Epstein files."

https://substack.com/@aaronrupar/note/c-143988403?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6h

I wouldn't let my daughter visit a nation run by rapists and pedophiles, either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
988 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture