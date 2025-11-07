Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Sandwich Man NOT GUILTY of thing we all saw him do no we didn’t :) (Lawfare)

I’m sure every single person here is already familiar, but apropos of nothing and in case you are a young. (Wikipedia)

Judge to Trump: GIVE EVERYBODY EAT. (Gift link New York Times)

Shorter Mamdani: We won, fuck you. Heart-hug emoji! (Bad Faith Times)

Chicago: Still not fucking having it. (Reuters)

Bush judge won’t even let the DOJ jail a man for 20 years for cutting the shit out of an ICE goon’s arm by … getting his car window punched out by the ICE goon. Oh these activist Bush judges! (Daily Beast)

Transportation Secretary Real World is demanding that starting today, airlines cut flights by 10 percent to keep planes from falling out of the sky during the shutdown, presumably to pressure Democrats to vote to end the shutdown. I think he’s not understanding whom voters are blaming for the shutdown (hint, it’s the people who run the government, and shut it down). (ABC News) And Thanksgiving might be a disaster. (Fodor’s)

Well sure, now the Fox News story is “about” how the AI videos of AI welfare queens are going viral. Before, the Fox News story was just “about” the welfare queens (who do not exist, they are robots). Yes, of course it’s still up, why do you ask? (San)

PELOSI OUT. (In a couple years.) (Gift link New York Times)

The American Prospect would like to wish a happy retirement to Chuck Schumer as well. He’s not retiring? He should rethink that. (TAP)

Within a week of being all civil and conciliatory to the ladies of The View, MGT is saying not-shitty things about Nancy Pelosi. Y’all know I’m a sucker for a redemption arc, and just as soon as she’s disavowed every fucking thing that’s ever come out of her mouth, I’ll give her a shot. (EW)

How about some Texas school board seats, for a treat? (Houston Press)

Four Conde Nast staffers (from the New Yorker, Wired, and Bon Appetit) fired for “extreme misconduct” (extreme bullshit) after confronting the bigs about shuttering Teen Vogue; also filed a complaint with Trump’s NLRB against the union. Ugh. (Semafor)

In case you missed this in Robyn’s yesterday (what is wrong with you? always read Robyn!), let’s do some crimes and go to (this) French prison. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

