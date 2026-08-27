Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Content warning: Gross thing I left out of the final draft.

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I also tried out this in the draft, but removed it because, I dunno, too soon, too over the top?

Or maybe we need the horror? I'm really not sure, so I think it was better to leave it out.

"Maybe if every time we started the car we heard the screams of people drowning as a wall of water sweeps them away, we’d make the mental connection between our cars and climate disaster. But then, people keep smoking even in countries that mandate cigarette packages carry photos of diseased lungs."

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Saviour of Bread's avatar
Saviour of Bread
1hEdited

“That’s going to lead to less available fresh water for the more than two billion humans (and their livestock and agriculture) who depend on rivers that originate in the Himalayas.”

One of the few things that India and Pakistan have agreed on is the Indus Waters Treaty which divides the water from the Himalayas between them. Until now, Pakistan is drying up and Modi is being a dick.

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