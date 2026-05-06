Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
just now

Let's just follow this rando's advice from Twitter:

"@vad3rt3sla

I am sick of people talking about gas prices.

Easy solution is just buy a Tesla."

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