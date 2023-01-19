Well, well, well, looks like Glenn Greenwald is having a bit of a moment confronting the true colors of some of the literal actual human garbage he's been increasingly finding common cause with, at least if you consider his associations. Glenn is a frequent guest on the Tucker Carlson show. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh also goes on the Tucker show, and is an extremely poor man's Tucker Carlson in a lot of ways. Chris Rufo and his anti-gay, anti-trans crusade? Big Tucker pal.

Surprise, Walsh tweeted something extraordinarily creepy yesterday, something extremely unintentionally revelatory about his conservative Christian lifestyle and his own weirdness.

“I would never let a man who is not a blood relative babysit my kids. Most parents wouldn't. And yet we let male couples adopt children and then act surprised when this happens. It's not surprising. Horrific, infuriating, gut-wrenchingly disgusting and evil. But not surprising.” — Matt Walsh (@Matt Walsh) 1674067567

Walsh quoted a story from known journalism website Gateway Pundit about a gay couple abusing their adopted children. We haven't looked into it, but it's awful, if true. It's also not any different from the literal thousands of stories every year about straight Christian pastors and youth group leaders and conservative Christian parents and aunts and uncles abusing children. Those are the stories you read on the regular.

Of course no one is calling to ban adoption by pastors or youth group leaders or conservative Christians. (Although maybe the discussion should be opened.) But Matt Walsh is demonizing ALL gay male parents, and in the process insinuating that all men are pedophiles. Not just gay men. All men.

What's that emoji the kids these days use with the wide eyes? Because we're making that face at Matt Walsh right now.

And so is gay adoptive parent Glenn Greenwald, who is 98 percent correct in the following tweets:

“Not only is this a morally fucked-up and twisted accusation, it also makes no logical sense even on its own histrionic terms. If adult men are presumptively pedophiles, then straight couples should be barred from adopting as well. Only lesbians are OK, as @kittypurrzog said.” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1674139117

“I thought "What is a Woman?" was a worthwhile film for the reasons @mtaibbi said, but it is true that those *obsessed with trans issues* are so because of some underlying pathologies. Anyone who presumptively assumes men are pedophiles has some serious issues to work out.” — Glenn Greenwald (@Glenn Greenwald) 1674139117

We said Glenn is 98 percent right, because literally our only quibble is that Matt Walsh's vile transphobic pigfuck What Is A Woman? film is not worthwhile watching for Glenn Greenwald or Matt Taibbi or anyone else. (When does Taibbi have time to watch movies? Is there a TV set inside Elon's butt? )



But oh man, Glenn is CORRECT when he says that people who are obsessed with trans issues have some fucking issues of their own. And who's standing outside children's hospitals screaming about young children's genitals? That'd be Matt Walsh and his stranger-danger-looking neckbeard.

And again, Glenn is right when he says anyone who presumptively assumes men are pedophiles has some fucking issues to work out. Their own issues.

Also can we please just note that it's extra-weird and creepy when Walsh says only blood relative men can watch his kids? Because if he thinks all men are pedophiles, what makes his relatives more acceptable?

Inquiring minds.

To be entirely fair to Glenn Greenwald, this is not the first time he's gone after Walsh for being a creeper about this.

We wrote a pissed off thread of our own last night about Matt Walsh's disgusting tweet. Start here:

“Let’s do a quick Google search of how many white straight Christian church leaders were arrested for sexually abusing kids this month and compare notes, dude.” — Evan Hurst (@Evan Hurst) 1674078538

“Every week is the same, though. Local news is chock full every week of white straight Christian youth group leaders and pastors being arrested for sexually abusing children. That's where kids are unsafe. With the kinds of guys Matt Walsh probably hangs out with.” — Evan Hurst (@Evan Hurst) 1674078538

“I think it's active projection and deflection. For God's sake, look at the Southern Baptist sex abuse scandal. This is not like OH SURPRISE! They know it. They've known it. They're protecting their little set-up by siccing hate on LGBTQ+ people. https: //t.co/HRK7hTUz3y” — Evan Hurst (@Evan Hurst) 1674078538

Yep, for once we are squarely in agreement with Glenn Greenwald. Mark it on your calendars.

OPEN THREAD.

