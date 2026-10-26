Wonkette

Wonkette

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Zyxomma's avatar
Zyxomma
1h

Ta, Brooke. During the drive to the city last night, what should come on the radio? ALL YOU FASCISTS BOUND TO LOSE! Beloved husband and I joined in.

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Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
1h

More OT today. Microsoft is buying out (firing) 60,000 employees. Skydance is taking 'volunteer' buyouts because of their $80billion debt. Booming economy that is.

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