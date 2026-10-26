Bolsonaro Genocida! sign demanding Jair’s impeachment. Hahaha he’s in prison now! Photo by Maria Fernanda Pissioli on Unsplash

Hello friends and frenemies! How’s everybody doing this fine Monday after watching the global far right get its ass beat into the ground by voters in Serbia and Brazil?

These victories may not be the be-all, end-all defeat of fascism that we all crave, but they certainly are a sweet beginning to a long-overdue turnaround. What makes it even nicer of a time is that this defeat took place even after all the hideous actions of the global far right to get a Bolsonaro back into power over the country that maintains “the lungs of the world” and all the resources that come with it.

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That includes the Trump administration and its ghouls and enablers all over the world, and of course Jair Bolsonaro and his rotten failed politician of a son Flávio (i.e. the candidate), as well as Vlad Putin and all his global hangers-on, and naturally the bootlickers over at Meta and the titushki scum they did their best to motivate with their propaganda.

But in a shocking plot twist, the global far right suffered an extraordinary defeat at the hands of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil, the 80-year-old leftist whose victory was not a given, or predicted!

“Mr. Lula, in contrast to many world leaders, has often and defiantly clashed with Mr. Trump, and his victory highlights that Latin America’s left-wing forces still wield influence despite a string of losses across the hemisphere,” sez the New York Times, adding that “This is the first leftist victory following seven straight wins by right-wing leaders in the region over the last 18 months.”

It turns out that disinformation and reality-bending propaganda has a shelf life after all.

The final blow that may have lost the fash the election — speaking of hands — was when Bolsonaro the Lesser insulted Lula for having only nine fingers, which is apparently because when Lula was 17, he damaged his left pinky in an industrial accident and the doctor amputated it in lieu of treating it, because he was just a poor kid whose life wasn’t going to amount to anything anyway. I would be so goddamn mad.

Of course, Palhaço Flávio is having himself a little temper tantrum shit fit and refusing to concede, as if what he wants matters to the millions more voters who wanted Lula than Flávio. (Did we mention the margin? Millions. It wasn’t close.) He’s calling the results “inexplicable,” hahaha.

Yes, this probably means the next few months are gonna be a pain in the ass, but what is Bolsonarito going to do about it? Organize a coup? Your asshole family already tried that, fucko!

Sorry, ya little shit, it’s time to move in with your dad and your brother. Or maybe you could head on down the way to Argentina, whose leader as of Monday morning is the only Latin American president not to congratulate Lula on his victory, lol. What’s wrong, Javi? Cat got your lengua?

And then there’s Serbia!

Let no one ever say the kids are not all right, at least where Serbia is concerned. A youth-led anti-corruption movement, the Students’ List, nailed the country’s former leader to the figurative wall last night. But don’t worry, while Aleksandar Vučić was able to bring himself to concede after twelve years in power, he’s still an asshole!

In his concession speech, Vucic said projections had the youth-backed Students’ List taking between 135 and 140 seats, whereas the SNS was projected to win around 105. Vucic blamed Serbia’s independent media for the loss, while also alleging interference from unnamed European countries and the “US deep state,” which he claimed, without elaborating, is also “against President [Donald] Trump.” Vucic also has maintained close ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin throughout his tenure.

I heard the mood is really somber round Moscow way right now because of this too. Hahahaha. GOOD.

Russia has viewed Vučić’s Serbia as a key ally in Europe and a bulwark against what Moscow presents as aggressive attempts by the European Union (EU) to contain and punish it over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Serbia buys large quantities of gas from Russian energy giant Gazprom and, while it aspires to join the European Union, has not joined the EU sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Instead, under Vučić, who has maintained close relations with President Vladimir Putin, it has continued to develop strong economic, political and military ties with Moscow.

HA HA HA. Eat shit, fascist scum!

That giant sucking sound you may have heard last night was the sound of thousands of extremely stupid articles about the “unstoppable march of the populist right” or similar getting deleted by hack journalists, and I am not at all sorry to report that.

In fact, it’s almost as good as the hours I spent yesterday watching sad fascists in Brazil jerseys crying on my street while I gave them my most annoying smiles! Which was great!

I haven’t found any Serbian fascists on my block yet, but I promise you to be really annoying in person to any fascists I find, no matter their nationality. You should be annoying too. Irritate a fascist today. Go five minutes under the speed limit if there’s one behind you. Force them to repeat their racist shit, only louder, again and again, because you’re hard of hearing. Make their lives just a little tougher.

The kids deserve it!

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