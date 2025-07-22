tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Stephen Colbert was on, and he responded to Donald Trump’s panty-pissing glee over CBS canceling his show, for whatever reasons CBS says it had, we bet they aren’t lying even a little. What did Colbert say? He said “Go fuck yourself.”

And on “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart went OFF on the Colbert cancellation. Among many amazing things he said, he also said “Go fuck yourself.” But he didn’t say it to Donald Trump, he said it to Paramount brass and anyone else who’s being a fucking coward and thinking of nothing more than their bottom line. Remember that Paramount is also the parent company of Comedy Central, AKA the boss of “The Daily Show.”

It may have been sung. Multiple times.

To literally any corporation or law firm or university that’s still bending the knee to Stupid Hitler, Stewart’s message was this: “SACK. THE FUCK. UP.”

And about Trump, he said the sensitive loser 47th president has “chronic penis insufficiency.” So that happened.

Please watch the entire segment without stopping. (Skip to around 15 or 16 minutes in.)

Now can we PLEASE consider the spell broken when it comes to standing up to Emperor Microdickus the First?

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

This thing I wrote last week at my Friday place on Chip and Joanna being nice to gay people and that EXTREMELY BIGLY offending all the Christian conservative bigots is the most popular piece I’ve published there since the last one that went really big. Did you miss it? WELL IF YOU WERE SUBSCRIBED YOU WOULDNA. [The Moral High Ground]

Malcolm-Jamal Warner dying at 54 is just incredibly sad. [People]

Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Fox News and Rupert Murdoch is beyond mouthbreathing stupid, but it’s very funny that Trump filed in Miami and instead of getting the den mother for Eric’s Cub Scout troop as his judge down there this time, he got a gay Black Obama appointee. [Daily Beast]

Oh thank god war is over, Secretary Shitfaced is pulling the Marines out of Los Angeles. #NeverForget all those who, like, ate lunch in front of Home Depot or whatever. [New York Times]

Meet the young Republicans who want to deport Zohran Mamdani. Bet those guys have a LOT of sexual intercourse. [Salon]

Hunter Biden going OFFFFFFFFF.

olemurica A post shared by @olemurica

Here’s his take on Stephen Miller: “there’s something fucked up about that motherfucker.”

Hey why don’t you watch a whole three-hour Hunter Biden interview and give Wonkette the morning off?

Oh boy, those Republicans really don’t want us thinking about the Jeffrey Epstein kidfucking files and how often his personal pubic hair sketch artist Donald Trump’s name might appear in them. AOC with a tidbit:

Hey you guys, we are not kidding, but now Trump’s favorite nonagenarian cock-gnawer in the Senate is literally going back to the BUT HER EMAILS trough. Does that make you forget about the Jeffrey Epstein kidfucking files? [NBC News]

What about some Martin Luther King Jr. files? Does THAT make you forget about the Jeffrey Epstein kidfucking files? [New York Times]

What about this recipe for spicy vinegar chicken over artichokes? A nice summery cast iron skillet business? Does THAT make you forget about the Jeffrey Epstein kidfucking files? Anyway, it’s a good recipe, made it the other night. [New York Times]

All right, reckon that’ll do for now.

