Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Yer rolling hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/gorilla-on-a-gradient

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/fa3fec42-7b28-4253-a13f-f276fb79fbcf?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
1h

My heart goes out to Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Imagine just being a plain dude and all of the Federal government is out to get you for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
196 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture