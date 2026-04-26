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Wonkette

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zuludaddy (seam & key)'s avatar
zuludaddy (seam & key)
2h

see,

the thing about this 'event' last night is that, having been lied to by the white house, and the republicans, and the media for so fucking long,

anyone would be foolish to accept the proffered storyline without skepticism

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blueicebank's avatar
blueicebank
2h

OT. Seems AI gets the credit for everything.

"President Donald Trump posted what appears to be an AI-generated image to Truth Social on Saturday morning, comparing the Reflecting Pool under Barack Obama to its appearance under his administration — but the internet immediately spotted a problem: both photos have the same clouds."

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-obama-2676814974/

One, any decent photo software could turn blue water into a green pond with moss (which is more environmentally sound, anyway). Second, both photos have EVERYTHING the same, save for the algae and moss. Same ducks, same people, same shadows, same tree growth ... shit be uncanny.

Anyway, this only proves that Obama went back in time and turned the Reflecting Pool into an eco habitat. Needs frogs, though. And swans. Andy and Opie fishing off the side. Geese migrating in a chevron pattern. A little girl picking a dandelion.

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