About to blow your mind right now — Donald Trump said a whole bunch of very, very stupid, largely unintelligible things about abortion at his lil’ town hall last night.

As you may have heard, “the most pro-life president ever” is attempting to run for office as an abortion moderate this time, largely because he has noticed that people actually like abortion and that they will vote for it and against politicians who try to take it away.

Admittedly, it might not be impossible for him to pull this lewk off, as his actual, personal sincerity on this issue has always been in doubt. However, doing so could likely turn off voters like this absolutely insipid bitch Rebecca (not our Rebecca, obviously) who asked him last night why he was being so wishy-washy on the subject these days.

“For me it all comes down to this question — so, between you, Sir, and Ron DeSantis, because you both talk a lot about ‘pro-life,’ your record, and that’s my number one issue and the cry of my heart is justice for all people,” this Rebecca said, causing those of us who had to transcribe this right after breakfast to feel a little of it coming back up, “And I’ve been vocal in celebrating with you all of your pro-life victories in the past, but then in this campaign you’ve also blamed pro-lifers for some of the GOP losses around the country and you’ve called heartbeat laws like Iowa’s ‘terrible,’ and so I’d just like some clarity on this because it’s such an important question to me. I’d like for you to reassure me that you can protect all life, every person’s right to life without compromise.”

That was a lot of feelings and words!

Trump kicked off his answer by reminding Rebecca that he was the one who got Roe v. Wade overturned and letting her know that some guy stopped him earlier that night to tell him that “Sir [always Sir], you saved two million lives in the last three years” and that he knew exactly what that man was referring to.

We don’t, because Roe has only been overturned for about a year and a half, and there actually were more abortions in the United States in the first half of this year than there were in 2020, before it was overturned. Even if there had been fewer abortions, there were only ever around 600,000-900,000 abortions a year anyway in the United States depending on your source, so it being illegal, largely in states where abortion access was limited to begin with, could never have added up to “two million lives” no matter how you math it.

Anyway, Trump then explained that even though he totally hates abortion, other people do not and, sorry, but he has to get votes. He further explained that his position now is just like Ronald Reagan’s position — that he opposes abortion except in cases of “life of the mother,” rape and incest. He then insinuated that maybe one of the reasons Ron DeSantis was doing so poorly was because of his hardline position on abortion (either that or his “fancy shoes” — honestly it was a little unclear).

He said:

“I love where you’re coming from, but we still have to win elections. And they’ve used this — you know, we have some great Republicans, and they’re great on the issue and you would love them on the issue — and a lot of them have just been decimated in the election, decimated. So we’re gonna come up with something that want and people like. “I would love you to — first of all, you have to go with your heart, OK? You have to go with your heart first. Go with your heart, your mind, go with it. But you do also have to put in there a little bit, you have to win elections. But, if it weren’t for me with Roe v. Wade, you wouldn’t be talking about this subject — you wouldn’t be asking that question because [something?]. “And remember this, they are the radicals. We are not the radicals. Because they will kill a baby. Remember, I had the debate with crooked Hillary Clinton. I don’t call her crooked anymore; I use it now for Joe Biden, as you know. I call her beautiful Hilary. She is a beautiful woman.”

No, they’re definitely the radicals.

Trump then went on to talk about the time in 2016 when he lied onstage about Hillary Clinton’s support for mid-labor abortions, which led to years of other Republicans also lying about “abortion up until the moment of birth.”

“But, in the debate with Hillary Clinton, I said, you know, she is willing to rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month. And you know, I never heard this — it happened to me. It just came to me during that debate. I didn’t go up there thinking I was going to say that. And she even winced. Nobody wants to see that happening after a certain period of time, nobody. They are the radicals because they are willing to kill the baby in eight months, nine months, or even after birth.”

“It just came to [him] during the debate” because he made it up. She “winced” because he made it up. Entirely. He made up a bizarre thing that does not happen in real life and accused Democrats of supporting it. There are no “Eh, you know, I just don’t think I want to have this baby after all” abortions happening in the ninth month, certainly not “just prior to the birth” as Trump claimed in the debate.

And because there was not much pushback, other Republicans started making the same claim — as you will notice, no one at the Fox Town Hall bothered to point out that this is not a factually true statement either.

“If you remember, the former governor of Virginia where he said, you kill the baby after the ninth month or even after you’ve set the baby aside and you have a conversation with the mother. And if the conversation, can you imagine? But these are the radicals. We are not the radicals. We are not the radicals. But we are living in a time when there has to be a little bit of a concession, one way or another.”

Ralph Northam was talking about born babies with fatal abnormalities and no chance of survival getting palliative care. That is how palliative care works, regardless of how old someone is. At some point, in cases where there is no hope for survival, there is a conversation about when to stop treatment, how to make it as peaceful and painless as possible, and it’s a difficult conversation that no one ever wants to have.

Quite frankly, it’s not really a question of “who is the radical?” in these cases so much as it is a question of basic comprehension. As he confirmed repeatedly during his tenure as president, he is simply incapable of understanding what doctors are actually telling him. This not a man you want as your president or as your emergency contact.

However, when it comes to palliative care and abortions as they actually happen in real life, there is no question that Republicans are the “radicals.”

As much as the pivot might be believable, given his assumed apathy in the matter, he’s still going to have to make a choice: Lose people like this Rebecca lady, who have been a driving force in Republican politics for decades and who will stay home if they’re not getting what they want in this respect, or lose people who don’t actually want abortion to be illegal and kind of thought it wouldn’t ever actually happen. Either way, it’s not looking good for him.