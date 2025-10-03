Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, it’s time for tabs!

The “Kavanaugh stops,” Leonardo Venegas’s class action suit against DHS et al. for constantly fucking arresting him, and the ICE Chicago apartment building raid. (Balls and Strikes)

Trump using government shutdown to dole out “political punishment”? Why, did the sun rise in the east this morning? (AP)

Like, if you want a bunch of facts about things the Trump administration did on the first day of the shutdown, Heather Cox Richardson got you bb. (HCR)

But did Trump blurt out their secret evil plan? Duh. (Paul Waldman)

Blatantly illegal and nakedly transparent? If you say so. (The Bulwark)

With “New York” shutdown impoundments, is Trump shooting his own dick off in the New Jersey governor’s race, which Democrat Mikie Sherrill is not currently setting on fire with her scintillating personality and campaign? AYUP. (The Fucking News)

Ah, Russell Vought, Trump’s budget hatchet man, wants to do away with federal investments in higher education entirely, “because Charlie Kirk,” oh no, you are dead of shock now. (Center for Renewing America)

Democrats “want” a “deal,” oh my fucking God, they’re going to do what they want regardless of any deals they make with you, just like they did the last time. (HuffPost)

Don’t worry, Republicans. Trump’s shutdown will hurt you too! (The New Republic)

Stephen Miller wants to put us all in jail if we call him a fascist.

Portland is responding to Trump’s military invasion with an emergency naked bike ride. Correct, Portland. (Oregon Live)

Elon Musk is trying to pressure Netflix to remove all trans characters from its shows. Who’s your favorite trans person on TV? Mine is the little assistant NB friend on Peacock’s Rutherford Falls. They’re delightful! (Erin in the Morning)

Were you wondering if Charlotte Clymer had any thoughts on women in combat after Pete Hegseth’s mortifying (for him) lecture at America’s generals? In fact, she does! (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

Bari Weiss will reportedly be the new editor in chief of CBS News. So … nope, nothing. My brain is protecting me from acknowledging anything about that sentence. (Mediaite) Okay, let’s get in Obama’s time machine to 2019 and see what Parker Molloy had to say about it back then. (Media Matters)

Sure sure, we’re “in a war” “with drug cartels.” (Gift link New York Times)

UPDATE! I forgot tomorrow night’s Wonkette Movie Club with ZiggyWiggy! You’ll be watching The Devil’s Backbone. It is available on The Roku Channel for free with ads. $3.99 in the usual places.

