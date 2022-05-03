Democratic Senator Joe Manchin feels no regrets about tanking President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. He’s even cut a campaign ad for a House member in a tight race where he brags about killing Build Back Better. You might think, “Wait, what kind of Democrat would run an ad celebrating the demise of BBB?” But that just goes to show how little you’ve paid attention to Manchin’s slow-moving sabotage. His “no child tax credit for you, McGoo” ad is for GOP Rep. David McKinley.

The veteran Republican lawmaker is fighting for his political life against primary challenger Alex Mooney, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement. Manchin is a pain in the ass but we think Trump’s nod matters more in a GOP primary race.

Manchin states in his ad for McKinley, who rarely votes in line with Biden, that "I've always said if I can't go home and explain it, I can't vote for it — and that's why I opposed Build Back Better.” Manchin keeps repeating this BS line, even though West Virginians frequently expressed support for major elements of BBB.

He goes on:

For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest that David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie. David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn't make sense for West Virginia.



Alex Mooney has proven he's all about Alex Mooney. But West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us.





lol Joe Manchin brags about sinking Build Back Better in an ad he just cut for a Republican candidate for Congress. Democrats were never going to get this guy on board for any part of their agenda.pic.twitter.com/0ILc2pScCu — Jordan Zakarin (@Jordan Zakarin) 1651415723

McKinley gushed on the Republican fundraising platform WinRed that he had Manchin’s true blue support: "Joe Manchin knows that I've always fought wasteful spending and opposed liberal policies that don't work for West Virginians.”

I must regretfully deny any “Hoorays!" for Manchin and McKinley, because Mooney immediatelytweeted the Manchin ad with the message: "Further proof David McKinley is a complete and total RINO. Democrat Joe Manchin is endorsing him.”

Manchin’s Democratic defenders often lecture us about how the senator represents a state Trump won by 39 points. We’re lucky he caucuses with Democrats at all and it’s not rational to expect that Manchin would act like a liberal from some commie state like California or Montana.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Manchin, You Are Wonkette’s 2021 Legislative Shitheel!

However, Manchin is high on his own supply if he thinks he’s an asset to someone who wants to win a Republican primary. Manchin voted for both of Trump’s annual impeachments and he even helped put a Black woman onto the Supreme Court. You’d have to send a lot more than just 3.7 million children back into poverty to remain in the GOP’s good graces.

Yes, Manchin enjoys solid popularity in West Virginia. According to a recent Morning Consult poll, his approval is rating 57 percent. It was 40 percent in the first few months of 2021 when Biden’s approval was ... 57 percent. Manchin’s a political succubus. By the time they’re both up for reelection in 2024, Biden might be nothing more than a withered husk. (Yes, you will notice the difference! Don’t be mean.)

Sure, West Virginia conservatives appreciate that Manchin regularly stuffs lumps of coal in the Democratic Party’s Christmas stocking, but If they have to choose between a Manchin-approved Republican or a Trump-backed loon, the inevitable outcome provides zero suspense.

Besides, Manchin’s pride and joy is the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Trump hates because he didn’t sign it himself. Trump has criticized McKinley for supporting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. He was one of just 13 House Republicans to defy Trump’s expressed wishes to reject the bill. Mooney also doesn’t hesitate to remind primary votes that McKinley voted in favor of the January 6 commission.

“Trump endorsed me for a reason,” Mooney said in an interview. “He has stated publicly he was upset with the 13 Republicans that voted for the Biden infrastructure bill. And obviously, he's no fan of the Jan. 6 commission to investigate him and his allies, which McKinley also voted for. So I don't think was it was a hard decision for him, to be perfectly honest.”

Last month, polls showed McKinley with a slight edge over Mooney. It’s possible that Manchin’s support has hurt more than it helped. If so, this means David McKinley and Joe Biden have at least one thing in common.

[ Business Insider / Washington Post ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?