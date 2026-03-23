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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2d

𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼

𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘤𝘬 𝘶𝘱, 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘺.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-191692057

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ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
2dEdited

Lovely obituary to a decent man, American hero, and true public servant who represented a time and philosophy that no longer exists, and will never return.

Also too, not long ago, Republicans and their "liberal" media allies would've at least pretended to condemn the Orange Mongrel's vulgar grave tap dancing over the weekend. Those times are also long gone.

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