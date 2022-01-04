Before Marjorie Taylor Greene, as typical a Republican as ever lived, was perma-banned from Twitter on Sunday, she was fighting with GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

“He needs to stop calling himself conservative, he’s hurting our brand,” Greene wrote on Twitter before her account was permanently suspended for spreading misinformation.

His sin? He called on Fox News for President Joe Biden to use FEMA to boost COVID testing sites, and couched that as something that "happen[ed] during the Trump administration." Republican messaging, to be sure, but not insane. But that goes against "our brand," in the estimable estimation of Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose brand is waking up every day and being an even bigger mouthbreather than she was the day before.

Here's what Greene had said about that:

"No FEMA should not set up testing sites to check for Omicron sneezes, coughs, and runny noses," she wrote on Twitter. "And we don't need FEMA in hospitals, they should hire back all the unvaccinated HCW they fired."

Like we said, mouthbreather. She also said it on Gab, where she is still allowed to exist.

Now Crenshaw has responded to the idiot, in an Instagram story:

“Hey Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat – or just an idiot,” he wrote .



Crenshaw also called out Greene for missing a key vote ― circling a picture of her “going out for a few drinks” instead of voting for the National Defense Authorization Act.

Uh oh, fighting words!

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also been complaining on Gettr, the social media site started by butthole-mouthed Trump idiot Jason Miller. She apparently thinks she got kicked off Twitter for ... making fun of Dan Crenshaw? And not because she keeps lying about COVID?

"All I said was NO, we don’t want FEMA doing any of that and hospitals need to hire back unvaccinated (health care workers)," she posted to GETTR, the social media platform founded by Jason Miller, an adviser to former President Donald Trump. "Then POOF! I’m kicked off Twitter!"

Yeeeeeeeeah, and once again, mouthbreather.

It's funny when they all fight. We particularly like watching people like Dan Crenshaw try so very hard to position themselves as smart and sane Republicans, as if they didn't just spend these past years defending the world's stupidest fascist , as if they didn't help create this monster.

To be sure, Crenshaw has been trying here and there to cram the crazy back into the bottle over the past year, significantly last month when he called members of the Freedom Caucus grifters and liars and performance artists. At the time, Greene responded that Crenshaw, who was a Navy SEAL, was "shooting with blanks," which is not how the expression goes, but nobody ever accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of being a fluent English speaker, or anything else besides a mouthbreather.

Point is we have sympathy for exactly zero people in this story and our New Year's resolution for 2022 is to have more fun watching them eat each other.

